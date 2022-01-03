Winter Weather In West AL + Fatal Stabbing In Pickens

Good morning, Tuscaloosa! Let's get you started with everything you need to know going on today.

A Pickens County man was stabbed to death and three others were hospitalized for injuries they sustained during a family dispute on New Year's Eve. (Tuscaloosa Patch) The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred just after noon on New Years Day, resulting in the death of a Tuscaloosa man. (Tuscaloosa Patch)

Former Hillcrest High Patriot and Notre Dame's starting punter Jay Bramblett entered the transfer portal after Notre Dame's season came to a close on Saturday. (McKaylyn Crabtree, Tuscaloosa Thread) After a few days of weather fitting for shorts and T-shirts, west Alabama saw temperatures drop dramatically in 24 hours. Did you see any snow where you live? Let us know! Due to an influx of newly-infected patients, some Alabama hospitals are asking patients not to go to emergency rooms for COVID-19 testing unless they have severe symptoms. (Amy Yurkanin, AL.com)

- Alabama hits second day of record high COVID positivity rate (Eddie Burkhalter, Alabama Political Reporter)

- UNC names former head of UAB Athletics as athletic director (John Brasier, Birmingham Business Journal)

- Lawmakers face decisions on $1.5 billion in relief funds (Kim Chandler, Associated Press)

- Issues to watch in the 2022 legislative session (Alabama Daily News)

- Last living parent of girls killed in 1963 church bombing passes away (Caleb Turrentine, ABC 33/40)

This article originally appeared on the Tuscaloosa Patch