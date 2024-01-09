Winter weather's finally here: Five fun things to do in snowy weather

Abigail and Jackson Westphal (back) sled together with Emilia Westphal and Olivia Kunz (front) on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 at the Winter Sports Park in Petoskey.

NORTHERN MICHIGAN — Winter is coming.

Well, it's technically already here, but it's about to start to look like what people have come to expect from the season in Northern Michigan.

A series of serious snowfall is coming early this week, with wet, heavy snow expected to start falling Tuesday morning, continuing through the afternoon, said Gaylord National Weather Service meteorologist Harold Dippman.

Whether you're a winter weather fanatic or prefer your seasons hot, here's five ways you can enjoy the snowy season:

Build a snowman

The snow coming is expected to be wet and heavy — perfect for snowballs and snowmen.

Dippman said a large low pressure system will be coming into the region, bringing snow that will start Tuesday.

"It will start snowing Tuesday morning, it looks like for now, but we are expecting the heavier snows to really build in later Tuesday afternoon into the evening hours," he said. "This activity will carry through most of Tuesday night into Wednesday morning before the system passes and some drier conditions eventually build into the region."

While heavy and wet snow makes shoveling tough — meaning it might not be a bad idea to take the shovel to the sidewalks a bit more often — it makes for perfect packing snow.

Friends and families can gather in front yards, grab some buttons and carrots, and make a snow person. With around 6-8 inches of snow expected throughout Northern Michigan and a chance for 10 inches in the region, there's "snow" time like the present.

Stay warm by the fire

When possible, staying in may not be a bad idea. With reduced visibility expected due to the snowfall and winds — especially in open areas, according to Dippman — getting cozy inside might not be a bad idea.

Cozying up by a fire is the perfect way to keep warm as the winter storm rolls in.

But no need to fret! A cozy night in can be accomplished with an at-home fire. Grab a log and light a match, and get some warmth brought into the house.

Cuddling up by a fireplace with a few nice blankets and a movie on is the perfect weeknight activity.

Head to a local coffee shop

Grabbing a cup of hot cocoa from a local coffee shop is a great way to warm up during a chilly winter afternoon.

There's nothing quite like a fresh, warm cup of hot cocoa or tea on a winter's day.

With the sunshine out, heading to a local shop like Petoskey's North Perk or Sault Ste. Marie's Superior Cafe to grab a nice warm drink to keep you (and your hands!) warm is a great way to take in the winter day.

Be sure to head out on the roads only if conditions are safe.

Have a nice comfort food meal

With the possibility of ice on the roads, making some easy comfort meal foods isn't a terrible idea.

Whether you opt for a frozen pizza that's been sitting in the freezer or find yourself with the ingredients for a hearty pot of chili, staying in for the night with a warm comfort meal is a great option to keep working through some groceries.

Hit the slopes and sledding hills

While the winter season started slow, there's nothing like snow to justify a trip to the local ski hill.

A set of skiers load onto a chairlift at Nub's Nob on the first day of the season on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

Whether it's a trip to Nub's Nob or Boyne Mountain, skiers and snowboarders alike can hit the slopes for a few runs. Just make sure you check conditions on local ski hills' websites first.

Or, local sledding hills might finally have enough snow for some fun. Make sure to wear warm clothing and prepare for the weather conditions.

— Contact reporter Karly Graham at kgraham@petoskeynews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @KarlyGrahamJRN.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Winter weather's finally here: Five fun things to do in snowy weather