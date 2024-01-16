Winter woes: Dangerously cold wind chills and accumulating snow return to northern Ohio

Northern Ohio remains in the grip of Old Man Winter.

A new round of Wind Chill Advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service.

The latest warning of potentially dangerous wind chills starts at 10 p.m. Tuesday for northern Ohio and will run through noon on Wednesday.

Forecasters say wind chills as low as 15 degrees below zero are possible.

"The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken," the weather service says.

And more snow is on the way, too.

"Multiple rounds of accumulating snow are possible this Thursday through Friday," forecasters say.

Anywhere from 2 to 5 inches of snow are possible in Greater Akron on Thursday.

Temperatures will rise into the 20s by the weekend and above freezing on Monday.

Will school be canceled because of the cold?

Most Greater Akron schools were open on Tuesday − with the exception of Walsh Jesuit High School.

When it comes to the cold there's no magic formula to determine when school is canceled with varying policies among districts.

Significant snowfall is far less tricky as road conditions when the buses would start to make their rounds generally dictate whether classes will be canceled.

As for the cold, Medina schools, for example, generally looks at three factors from wind chill to the air temperature to road conditions.

"In most situations, if air temperature is 0 to -10 with a little or moderate wind chill, we will likely have school," the district's policy says. "Air temperature of -20 or below (regardless of wind chill) will probably cause us to cancel school.

"If the temperatures are between -11 to -19 and depending on wind chill, road conditions, and other current weather conditions, we may or may not have school."

Akron warming centers

To help residents cope with the cold temperatures, Akron plans to offer places for residents keep warm.

The Summit Lake Community Center at 380 W. Crosier St. is open as a warming center along with the city's other community centers.

What's the forecast?

Tuesday: Snow, mainly before 10 a.m. High near 14. Wind chill values as low as -1. West wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than 1 inch possible.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -13. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -14. Southwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday night: A chance of snow showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 18. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New snow accumulation of less than 1 inch possible.

Thursday: Snow showers. High near 26. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Thursday night: Snow showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Low around 19. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Friday: Snow showers. High near 23. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Friday night: Snow showers. Low around 11. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Saturday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 17. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

