Winter woes: Snowstorm shifts south dodging northern Ohio as snow drought continues

The National Weather Service says northern Ohio will miss the impact of a winter storm Monday night.

It looks like the dearth of snow this winter in northern Ohio will continue.

There was some hope for snow lovers for some shovable snow across the region Monday night into Tuesday but the National Weather Service says the track of the storm system making its way across the country has shifted south.

Some snow showers are still possible with little or no accumulation expected.

There could be some lake effect snow in extreme northern Ohio on Tuesday.

Highs for the week will be in the upper 30s and mid 40s with a chance of a rain and snow mix on Thursday.

Where's the snow in northern Ohio?

This has been far from a typical winter in northern Ohio.

The National Weather Service says all of northern Ohio has not had much snow − aside from a snowy and cold week in January.

For Akron and Canton around 11 inches have fallen so far this winter season − about 20 inches shy of a so-called typical year at this point.

And it's even worse in Mansfield where just 6 inches have fallen so far this winter − down 26 inches from the norm.

Cleveland's down 24 inches and Toledo's snowfall so far this season is shy some 16 inches.

A couple factors have played into our weather lot.

There's been a bit of luck as the track of the stronger storms have missed the region and a bit of science.

The region is enjoying the effects of a strong El Niño that is created when water temperatures are warmer than usual in the Pacific Ocean.

This means a more mild and drier than normal winter with fewer outbreaks of chilly weather.

There is some hope for winter enthusiasts as the long-range forecast by the National Weather Service is calling for the potential for below normal temperatures to set in mid February through the end of the month.

What's the forecast?

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. North wind 3 to 8 mph.

Monday night: A slight chance of snow showers after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. North wind 10 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Northwest wind 14 to 17 mph.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Thursday: Snow likely before 9 a.m., then rain and snow likely between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., then rain after 10 a.m. High near 44. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday night: A chance of rain and snow before 10 p.m., then a chance of snow between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Friday Night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Snowstorm shifts south dodging northern Ohio as snow drought continues