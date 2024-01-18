A winter 'wonderland'

Jan. 17—Snow has blanketed most of Middle Tennessee, and Wilson County is no exception as freezing temperatures and snow showers blew in on Sunday night.

"We're hoping that now that the snow has stopped that we'll finally be able to start getting ahead of it," Lebanon Public Works Administrator Lee Clark said on Tuesday. "Temperatures are certainly making it a challenge. We've got salt on most of the main roads. We hope that as the day goes on, we'll be able to start making a little headway into it."

Clark said that salt becomes less effective in the 15-20-degree range. The Lebanon Street department addresses both city streets and state highways, such as 231. TDOT — Lee Clark said — handles routes like Interstate 40.