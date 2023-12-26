Winter Wonderland event provides fun for Kansas City area families on Christmas Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The streets of Kansas City were almost barren on Christmas Day, with many activities and events closed for the holiday.

There were a few families that were looking for something to get them out of the house and found it at the corner of 18th and Grand streets.

A Winter Wonderland event, hosted by the Church of Scientology of Kansas City, provided a Christmas Day treat for those looking to get out of the house.

KeiKei McTye and her family braved the cold to attend.

“We drove around for quite a bit and I remember one of my friends said there was something open on 18th street, McTye said.

The small village offered photo opportunities, hot chocolate and a station to decorate cookies, all free of charge. Jackie Di Lorenzo who dressed up as Mrs. Clause, says there’s one main reason they’re open on Christmas Day.

“We’re here for the children. We’re not here for anything else,” she said.

This is not the first year they’ve been open on December 25. Organizers told us that they would receive calls on Christmas Day in years past, asking if they were open. They said that was the reason they changed to stay open through Christmas Day.

Di Lorenzo says that there’s not many places like their Winter Wonderland near them.

“In downtown, there’s not too many places where you can go out and have fun as children. So we provide that for them.” She also says that it gives them a chance to provide for underserved communities. “Many people came from the community who have no chance to get a toy or experience Santa,” she said.

Despite being one of the few attendees Monday, McTye said it was worth going.

“My nephew and my Godson they really enjoyed it it’s cute family fun. We got great photo props, we got Mrs. Clause in the house. I’m excited,” McTye said said.

