Is it winter yet in Tennessee? Cold temperatures are here, but winter isn't just yet

It has been cold. And it's not even winter yet.

While days are getting shorter and nights are getting longer (not to mention a lot chillier) there is still some time before we hit winter in Tennessee. Meteorologically speaking winter starts Friday. But many recognize the winter solstice, which takes place later in December, as the first true day of winter in the northern hemisphere, according to the Farmer's Almanac.

There may be two days, but we can all agree the sweater and chili weather is here and probably won't be going away anytime soon.

Here’s everything you need to know about the first day of winter, the winter solstice and just what kind of weather Tennessee could expect in the coming month.

When is the first day of winter?

The Farmer’s Almanac says there are technically two first days of winter. Dec. 1 is the meteorological first day of winter and the other falls on Dec. 21, which many people recognize as the "true" first day of winter because of the solstice.

When is the winter solstice 2023?

The winter solstice takes place on Dec. 21, 2023. It is considered by many as the first day of winter and is also the shortest day of the year, but the longest night, according to the Farmers Almanac.

Will it snow in Tennessee this winter?

Meteorologists at NOAA issued a winter outlook calling for slightly wetter conditions and above-average temperatures in the South due to an El Niño weather pattern, but we still don't know if this means that snow could happen or if we'll experience harsh, freezing temperatures once again.

Take a look at some of the "old school" ways of predicting winter weather here.

Tennessee weather for December

Accuweather's predictions for December seem pretty damp, especially toward the end of the month.

December temperature predictions in Tennessee are in the upper 30s to mid-40s most nights of the month with a couple of nights dipping into the 20s, according to Accuweather. During the day, temperatures could get as high as 60 at the beginning of the month, before heading down into the high 40s and into the 50s toward the end.

Accuweather's predictions for Tennessee in December vary depending on where exactly you are in the state and can change as weather patterns change.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: When is the first day of winter? When it starts in 2023 and more