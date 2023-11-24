An annual tradition returns to one of Ohio’s amusement parks today.

WinterFest kicks off today at Kings Island.

This year, Kings Island has added two million LED lights, making it one of the largest events in the region. In total, there will be more than seven million holiday lights, a spokesperson for Kings Island said.

More than 20 rides will be in operation and there will be live entertainment throughout the park, including the WinterFest Wonderland Parade.

Tickets for WinterFest can be bought on the park’s website. It’s also free with a 2023 or 2024 season pass.

WinterFest runs through Dec. 31.