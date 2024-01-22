ERIE — Winterfest will be celebrated all this week at Mason High School.

Spirit days and activities will be offered each day. Today is Blue and Gold Day. Tuesday is Camo and Orange Day. Wednesday is Dress Like Your Dad Day. Thursday's theme is Rhyme Without Reason/Famous Duos. Friday's theme is Snowed In/White Out.

Winterfest royalty and king court candidates at Mason High School are shown. Underclassmen royalty are (from left): freshman Max Musulin, sophomore Brayden Hincher and junior Garrett Wall. Senior king court candidates are: Kyle Goldsmith, Xavier Wise, Thomas Ahl (front), Ethan Albright, Jackson Iocoangeli and Jordan Adkins-Black.

Students voted for king royalty (underclassmen) and king court (seniors). Underclassmen royalty are freshman Max Musulin, sophomore Brayden Hincher and junior Garrett Wall. Senior king court candidates are Kyle Goldsmith, Xavier Wise, Thomas Ahl, Ethan Albright, Jackson Iocoangeli and Jordan Adkins-Black.

The kings assembly will be held today. A pep assembly is set for Friday.

The Winterfest varsity basketball game against Summerfield High School will be at 7 p.m. Friday at MHS. The Winterfest king will be crowned a halftime.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

The Winterfest dance will be held Saturday at the high school.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Winterfest this week at Mason High School