WINTERGREEN — A Wintergreen police officer was shot and killed Friday night after responding to an emergency call about an assault in Wintergreen Resort, per a press release from Virginia State Police. Three other people, including the suspect in the shooting, were injured in the incident.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, a call came into the Wintergreen Police Department that an adult male had assaulted two other adult males at a residence on Arrowood Lane, the release said. After calling police, the two injured males fled the residence on foot. Police said that both are being treated at UVA Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Virginia State Police, investigating the incident at the request of the Wintergreen Police Department, said that it appears the first Wintergreen Police Officer to arrive at the residence located the adult male suspect in the nearby woods and a struggle ensued. During the confrontation, the officer was shot and died at the scene, per police.

The male suspect was taken into custody without further incident by Wintergreen Police and the Nelson County Sheriff's Office, the release said. The male suspect was suffering from a non-life threatening injury and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment.

The officer's department-issued firearm was recovered at the scene in the woods. The investigation remains ongoing at this time, the release said. The name of the deceased officer has not yet been released.

More: Illegal fees? Augusta County animal shelter issue more than just local barking

More: Old Augusta County house named to state's historic landmarks register

— Patrick Hite is a reporter at The News Leader. Story ideas and tips always welcome. Contact Patrick (he/him/his) at phite@newsleader.com and follow him on Twitter @Patrick_Hite. Subscribe to us at newsleader.com.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Wintergreen police offer shot and killed during confrontation