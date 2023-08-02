Winters city councilman agrees to plea deal in Yolo County assault weapons case

A Winters city councilman on Wednesday was ordered to serve a year of probation after pleading no contest to reduced criminal charges for the unlawful possession of an assault weapon.

Councilman Richard Thomas Casavecchia pleaded no contest to misdemeanors counts of possessing an assault weapon, said Jonathan Raven, a spokesman for the Yolo County District District Attorney’s Office. The misdemeanors were reduced from felony charges as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Yolo Superior Court Judge Tom Dyer ordered Casavecchia to serve one year of probation and 100 hours of community service. Wednesday morning’s hearing was streamed live on the court’s YouTube channel.

Casavecchia did not appear in court Wednesday. His Sacramento-based attorney, Michael J. Wise, appeared via a Zoom call on behalf of Casavecchia.

The Sacramento Bee made attempts on Wednesday to speak with Casavecchia and his attorney. They did not immediately respond to requests to comment on the conclusion of this criminal case.

The judge ordered that law enforcement officials can search Casavecchia for illegal weapons or ammunition while he’s on probation.

Dyer said the city councilman must submit a signed form that includes the terms of his probation on Aug. 16, and Casavecchia has until July 25 to complete his community service.

Two AR-15-style rifles confiscated by the Winters Police Department as part of this investigation were ordered to be destroyed. The District Attorney’s Office spokesman said the Police Department can decide to destroys the guns or use them for training in accordance with state law.

As part of a stipulation, both sides agreed that the Police Department will return the rifle’s telescope sights (commonly known as scopes) to Casavecchia.

The investigation into the unlawful gun possession stemmed from Casavecchia’s arrest earlier this year on suspicion of domestic violence, according to KCRA 3 which first reported news of the plea deal Wednesday. The District Attorney’s Office never filed charges stemming from that arrest.