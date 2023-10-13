Winters man facing child molestation charges dies in Yolo County Jail a day after arrest

A 58-year-old man arrested on suspicion child molestation this week died Friday at the Yolo County jail, sheriff’s officials said.

The inmate from Winters was booked about 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the Monroe Detention Center in Woodland, according to a Yolo County Sheriff’s Office news release. Sheriff’s detectives had arrested him in connection with child molestation charges.

Sheriff’s officials said the inmate was being housed alone in a cell, when jail staff found him unresponsive about 6 a.m. Friday.

Life-saving measures were immediately initiated while emergency medical personnel responded, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The inmate was pronounced dead and sheriff’s officials said “there were no signs of foul play.”

In adherence to standard protocol and policy, authorities have launched an investigation into the inmate’s death. The Yolo County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

The Sheriff’s Office was withholding the man’s name until after his family has been notified.