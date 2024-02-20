Winters police searching for man who posed as officer and pulled over woman at night

The Winters Police Department is searching for a man who impersonated a police officer driving in a car with flashing emergency lights and who pulled over a woman Monday night.

A resident said a white or gray SUV had red and blue lights on its dashboard and that the SUV’s driver pulled them over on Main Street, police said. Officers have unmarked patrol cars for “special assignments” but do not have any department-owned white or silver SUVs, police added in a Facebook post detailing the incident.

The suspect drove up next to the woman and then drove away heading east on Main Street, police said. He is described as a bald man, about 30 to 40 years old.

The license plate and passenger side of the vehicle were covered in mud, the woman told police.

Winters police officers wearing civilian clothes are supposed to carry a badge and identification. There are law enforcement officers outside of the Winters Police Department who have the authority to stop anyone across California and drive unmarked cars, police said.

“However, on rare occasions, there are imposters that pose as officers,” police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Winters Police Department at 530-795-4561.

Winters police gave the following tips to follow if pulled over by an unmarked car:

▪ Stop in an area with light.

▪ Ensure windows remain closed until an officer approaches the vehicle.

▪ Ask to see the officer’s identification card.

▪ Record the interaction with police.

▪ Call 911 immediately if a person conducting the stop does not identify themselves with a badge or identification card.