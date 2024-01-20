Winterset police ask the public for help finding a missing man

Winterset police are asking for help locating Joshua Aaron Graham Caskey, left. He was last seen on Thursday at 9 a.m.

The Winterset Police Department is asking the public to help locate a man who has been missing since Thursday.

Joshua Aaron Graham Caskey, 25, was last seen around 9 a.m. on Thursday. Winterset police conducted a welfare check and could not locate Caskey nor his green 2013 Ford Taurus with the Iowa license plate KNZ677.

Anyone with information should contact the Winterset Police Department at 515-462-1423.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Winterset police ask for help finding a man who went missing Jan. 18