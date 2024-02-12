Winterville man shot to death; suspect in jail without bond

Athens-Clarke police reported late Monday that an arrest has been made in a fatal shooting that occurred earlier in the day at a home on the 1200 block of Athens Road.

The shooting claimed the life of Willie Antonio Jewell, 48, of Winterville.

Police reported that Cedric Robbie Jones, 26, of Athens Road was arrested and charged with murder in Jewell’s death. Jones is being held in the Clarke County Jail without bond.

Police responded at 8:53 a.m. to the location where they found Jewell’s body. The suspect was still at the scene and was taken into custody, according to police.

Police Lt. Jody Thompson said detectives have not released information on what may have led to the shooting.

Athens Road runs through east Athens from about the airport into Winterville.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Scott Black at 762-400-7058.

