Winthrop man charged with DWI, public lewdness

Jan. 24—POTSDAM — A Winthrop man was charged with driving drunk at nearly four times the legal limit after exposing himself in Potsdam.

Jason M. Lucas, 48, was charged by village police with aggravated driving while intoxicated and public lewdness at 12:58 p.m. Monday.

Police said they responded to a report of Lucas exposing himself and then found him to be driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.31%. The legal limit for DWI is proof of a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher. The threshold for aggravated DWI is proof of a blood alcohol content of 0.18% or higher.

Police said the incident occurred on Lawrence Avenue, but did not happen at or in view of Lawrence Avenue Elementary School nor any other buildings on the Potsdam Central School campus.

Lucas was charged and released with appearance tickets for Potsdam Town Court at 10 a.m. Feb. 7.