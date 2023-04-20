Winthrop man now faces first-degree murder charge

Apr. 20—WINTHROP — A Winthrop man now faces a first-degree murder charge in Sibley County related to a 76-year-old's death in September, after a grand jury indictment Thursday.

Travis Joel Bauer, 46, is accused of killing Dennis Duane Weitzenkamp at a farm site in rural Winthrop on Sept. 20.

An investigation led to Bauer being charged with second-degree murder in March. First-degree murder charges, which can indicate a person caused a death with premeditation, require grand jury indictments.

A criminal complaint states Winthrop's police chief arrived at the farm to find Weitzenkamp slumped over in a chair with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the back of his head. Bauer had been at the farm that day and "was considered part of the family" after years as a farm hand.

Bauer told police he discovered Weitzenkamp and called 911 after returning from an errand. Citing cellphone data, investigators disputed his timeline and version of events leading up to the death.

Investigators also reportedly found Bauer was in significant debt at the time and would "receive significant financial benefit from" Weitzenkamp's death.

"Approximately one hour prior to Dennis being found deceased the defendant received multiple phone calls informing the defendant that he was late on payments for his home, and if payments were not made, the defendant could lose the home," the complaint states.

Bauer has a bail hearing set for Friday in Sibley County District Court.

