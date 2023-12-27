Winthrop police lieutenant placed on administrative leave amid criminal investigation

A longtime member of the Winthrop Police Department has been placed on administrative leave amid an active criminal investigation, officials announced Wednesday.

Lt. James Feeley will remain on leave pending the outcome of an investigation that’s being led by Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office, according to Winthrop Police Chief Terence M. Delehanty.

Delehanty didn’t share specifics on the nature of the investigation.

Feeley was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant in 2020 after holding the rank for three years. He previously served as a patrolman for six years and reserve police officer for eight years. He is also a medic for the Metro North Special Operations Unit.

Feeley has been a member of the department for more than 20 years.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

