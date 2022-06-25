Winton man arrested for possessing stolen vehicles, firearm and narcotics, police say

A 44-year old Winton man was arrested on suspicion of possessing stolen vehicles along with firearms and narcotics, according to Merced police.

Members of the Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit served a search warrant in the 5800 block of Eucalyptus Ave. in Winton on Friday at 2:45 p.m., according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department.

An officer had obtained information that resident Jose Ceja, 44, was in possession of stolen vehicles, narcotics and firearms.

While serving the search warrant at the home, officers located a stolen fifth wheel trailer, a stolen truck, a firearm, and narcotics for sale.

Ceja was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of narcotics for sale. Ceja’s bond was set at $180,000, according to jail records.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Justin Saldivar at 209-388-7735 or by email at SaldivarJ@CityofMerced.org.