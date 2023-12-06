Winton park in Merced County to get new playground, baseball field lighting and public art

A ceremony was held Monday to celebrate the groundbreaking of a more than $3 million renovation project to a Merced County park that will include a new playground, enhanced athletic spaces, and lighting.

The celebration took place at the community park in Winton, located at Olive Avenue and North Winton Way. According to the California Department of Transportation, the renovation to the park will include a new playground, trees, an enhanced baseball field and basketball court, picnic tables and art created by students.

The $3.7 million for the project comes through a local grant as a result of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s $1.2 billion Clean California Initiative, according to Caltrans. The initiative focuses on removing trash, engaging communities in the transformation of public areas, as well as creating jobs.

According to officials, renovations to the baseball field will include four new dugouts and lighting as well as lighting for the basketball court. Also included will be a one-mile-long walking path, restoration of a soccer field, a new playground and two picnic shelters with graffiti-resistant picnic tables. A public art project will also be part of the renovation and include iron benches designed and made by high school students. New trees will also be planted with water-efficient irrigation.

“We are grateful to our partners at Merced County who are making this project possible, along with local high school students who have a big part in the improvements,” said Caltrans District 10 Acting Deputy District Director of Planning, Local Assistance and Environmental Support, Mark Samuelson in a news release. “Caltrans applauds their efforts and hard work to make a lasting positive impact in the community.”

Merced County recently received $455,590 from the State of California’s Proposition 68 program. According to the county, those funds will be used to improve restroom and concession facilities at the 21.5 acre park which was constructed in 1972 and is the only park in the community of Winton.

“Parks are vitally important to communities, and Winton is very deserving of these important upgrades,” said Merced County District 4 Supervisor Lloyd Pareira in a news release. “This work will make Winton Park something we can all be proud of, and I’m looking forward to seeing families and children enjoying this important asset.”

