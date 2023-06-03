Winton parole checks yield drugs, AK-47, Merced police say. 1 arrested, another sought

A 28-year old Winton man was arrested on suspicion of narcotics sales and child endangerment and police are trying to locate another 24-year old suspect in town after making parole compliance checks on Friday.

Members of the Merced Police Department Gang Unit assisted California Department of Corrections parole agents and the Merced County Sheriff’s Office with several parole checks.

As officers approached the front door of parolee Johnell Mackey, 28, in the 6700 block of California Street in Winton, authorities said, Mackey slammed the door.

Officers were able to breach the door and said they found Mackey trying to flush drugs down the toilet and also located packaging material, cocaine, and marijuana.

Mackey was arrested on suspicion of narcotics sales, child endangerment and for a violation of parole and taken to the Merced County Jail. Mackey’s bond is set at $152,500, according to jail records.

AK-47 found at second Winton location

Officers also conducted a compliance check in the 6800 block of Park Avenue in Winton. A fully automatic AK-47 rifle and several hundred rounds of ammunition was found during a search of the home, police said.

The suspect, Alfredo Gutierrez, 24, was not located during the parole compliance check and is wanted for questioning.

If you have any information, please contact Officer Centeno with the Merced Police Department Gang Violence Suppression Unit or Officer Prevostini at 209-388-7728 or PrevostiniT@CityofMerced.org.