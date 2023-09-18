Winton Woods is encouraging campers to compost

TechCrunch

Medication might be easier than exercise or eating right, but TrueMed wants to change your thinking on that. Calley Means and Justin Mares started the payment integration company last year to make it easy for consumers to pay for healthy food, exercise and supplements using their tax-free health savings accounts or flexible spending account dollars. Typically, medical expense purchases like that are approved with a letter of medical necessity from your doctor upon collection of certain data.