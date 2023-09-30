Winton Woods gets back in the win column
In a rematch from last year's playoffs, Winton Woods came out on top 13-12.
In a rematch from last year's playoffs, Winton Woods came out on top 13-12.
The Aces are in the Finals. Will the Liberty follow them?
Juan Soto. Blake Snell. Manny Machado. Fernando Tatis Jr. Josh Hader. Xander Bogaerts. None of them will play in the postseason.
It's nearly tee time for the 2023 Ryder Cup. Here's what you need to know.
Fans, including director Uwe Boll, tell Yahoo they're sad to see "the end of an era."
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff Round of 12 shifts to the unpredictable high banks of Talladega this weekend.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Who knew there was a storage solution for all of your extra, unused hangers?
Viral beauty, fashion, kitchen gadgets, designer sunglasses and super cheap sheets are majorly marked down.
"You can't drink hot coffee too quickly, so it's a nice reminder to slow down," says coffee expert Maryna Gray.
Volkswagen's $2.1 billion plan to launch a dedicated electric-vehicle factory in Wolfsburg, Germany is kaput. The automaker instead reportedly plans to modify its existing plants in Zwickau and Wolfsburg to handle production of a new flagship EV — the postponed Project Trinity — and an all-electric Golf hatchback. This tracks with an earlier statement from VW passenger cars boss Thomas Schaefer, who said last year that an additional factory might not be necessary as VW produces fewer combustion-engine vehicles over time.
There's one particular luggage brand that pilots and flight attendants love — and right now, its best sellers are on sale on Amazon.
Hurry, this deal won't last.
The charging case gives you nearly a full day of listening pleasure. Save $30!
Save money and energy with this genius dryer vent-cleaning kit that's loved by over 13,000 shoppers.
With this price slash, you'll score six blades for just $25 — that's less than $5 a pop.
'They are so sturdy and have never ripped on me, no matter how much I stuff them,' shared a fan.
Reminder: Spiders do not pay rent!
Alvarez is giving up 4 inches in height and 3 inches in reach to Charlo in their bout for the undisputed super middleweight title Saturday. But he's not concerned and convinced he'll come out on top.
Brands like Bobbi Brown, KOSAS and Kiehl's are also majorly marked down.