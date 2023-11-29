Wintry conditions trigger flurry of car accidents in Rochester, with almost 100 crashes reported

With slippery snow-covered roads accompanying the first blast of wintry weather, numerous crashes were reported in Rochester on Tuesday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, nearly 100 motor vehicle accidents were reported within city limits between 3 and 9 p.m. Tuesday, when much of the county's snow fell.

None of the crashes were serious, said Capt. Ryan Tauriello of the Rochester Police Department. He said the bulk of the crashes occurred during the evening commute.

Meanwhile, in the rest of the county, Monroe County sheriff's deputies were sent to the scene of nearly 200 motor vehicle accidents in their coverage area during the same timeframe, said Deputy Brendan Hurley. No serious injuries were reported.

According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, 3 inches of snow fell in Rochester on Tuesday.

AAA shared the following tips for driving in snow:

Drive slowly

Accelerate and decelerate slowly

Increase your following distance

Stay home if possible

Don't stop if you can avoid it

AAA also suggested to keep a bundle of cold weather gear in your car - including extra food, blankets, warm clothing, a flashlight and medications/first aid kit.

How much snow did Rochester NY get?

Three inches of snow was recorded at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport as of midnight, where the official snow measurements for Rochester are recorded by the Weather Service.

Most of that snow fell before midnight on Tuesday, with just a trace amount of snow falling before the morning commute, forecasters said.

More snowfall totals:

Gates-North Gates: 4 inches (7:15 p.m. Tuesday)

Pittsford: 3.6 inches (9:35 p.m. Tuesday)

Henrietta: 3.5 inches (10:45 p.m. Tuesday)

Spencerport: 3 inches (4:10 p.m. Tuesday)

Rochester Airport: 3 inches (midnight Wednesday)

Mendon: 2.6 inches (7 p.m. Tuesday)

Greece: 0.2 inches (7 p.m. Tuesday)

