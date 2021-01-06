Storm may bring wintry mix to Charlotte area, up to 8 inches of snow in NC mountains

A mix of snow and rain is increasingly likely for the Charlotte region Thursday night into Friday, with high temperatures expected to only reach 37 degrees, forecasters say.

As much as 8 inches of snow could fall in isolated areas of the mountains, with 4 inches in Hickory, 3 inches in Statesville and Morganton, and less than an inch in Gastonia and Salisbury, forecasters say.

Little accumulation is expected in Charlotte, though refreezing Friday night could produce ice on some surfaces.

A winter storm watch has been issued for most of the mountains, foothills and areas north of Interstate 40, including warnings that travel could be hampered by 3 to 6 inches of snow and “a light glaze of ice.”

“It could be the biggest snow storm that we see this entire winter. It has that potential,” WBTV forecaster Eric Thomas reported Tuesday night. “And again ... it’s going to depend on the exact track of the storm.”

Among the changes in the forecast in the past day:

A brief period of sleet or freezing rain is possible from the Blue Ridge escarpment through the northwest Piedmont.

The threat of a rain-snow mix has been extended for the region through the day Friday into Friday evening.

Temperatures will be lower than initially expected, with a high of only 37 degrees Friday and a low of 30.

Wind gusts could be as high as 22 mph.

A winter storm warning is in effect from 7 p.m. Thursday until midnight Friday for the eastern portions of Caldwell, Burke and McDowell counties.

There is an 90% chance of precipitation Thursday night and 80% chance Friday for the Charlotte area, according to the National Weather Service. However, it may be too warm south of Interstate 85 to support more than “a few snowflakes” mixed in, forecasters said.

A strong low pressure system will cross the area Thursday through Friday. Chilly temperatures across the region could support wintry precipitation at times, even along the Interstate 85 corridor,” forecasters said. “Uncertainty is high with this system.”

Forecasters say the rain/snow mix “seems evident between the I-40 and I-85 corridor with the transition zone likely to settle somewhere between the two corridors.”

“A shift slightly to the south could bring the transition zone closer to the I-85 corridor and provide the lower Piedmont and Upstate of SC a brief period of wintry precipitation Friday morning, when temperatures are cold enough at the surface,” the National Weather Service says.

A mix of snow and rain is increasingly likely for the Charlotte region’s Interstate 85 corridor Thursday night into Friday. No accumulation is expected.

“Snowfall totals are expected to be general 2 to 4 inches across the mountains with locally 8 possible along the ridge tops. One to 3 inches are anticipated for the NC foothills and most areas north of I-40,” the NWS reported late Wednesday.

“Can’t rule out a dusting to locally an inch as far south of I-85. Light icing is also possible, mainly for the southern escarpment. Rainfall amounts elsewhere will generally be around half an inch.”

Lows in the mountains will be slightly colder than the Piedmont, with 32 degrees Thursday, 28 degrees Friday and 20 degrees on Saturday.