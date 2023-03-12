Wintry mix returns Sunday

A wintry mix returns again today. A disturbance from the west will bring snow this morning, starting in the southwestern section of the area. Precipitation continues this afternoon and into tonight.

Slushy accumulation and slippery road conditions are expected. As temperatures warm above freezing this afternoon, more rain than snow is expected.

Rain and snow continue into the beginning of the new workweek. Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the latest.

