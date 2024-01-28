Wintry mix, windy and colder

A low-pressure system will move east of the region, drawing in colder air that will result in a rain/snow mix across the northern part of the state. Gusty north winds will drop the wind chill below freezing.

A few lingering sprinkles and flurries will persist overnight into early Monday. Morning temperatures will stay a little above freezing, so roads are not expected to be overly slick. Cloud cover will stick around Monday, and temperatures will only reach the upper 30s in the afternoon.

A fast-moving clipper-type system dropping southeast will bring a chance for rain showers late Tuesday, possibly ending a wet snow in the north early Wednesday. Clouds will linger during the day, but the air behind the system will be moderately cool, with little temperature change.

The weather will moderate a little toward the end of the week, before a cold front lowers temperatures back to seasonable levels next weekend.

Forecast

Sunday: Rain/snow mix, breezy. High 38

Tonight: Blustery, chilly, sprinkles/flurries. Low 34

Monday: Mainly cloudy, stray flurry. High 37

Tuesday: Cloudy, rain/snow mix. High 40 (31)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 42 (34)

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 45 (34)

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 44 (33)

Saturday: Mix clouds and sun, colder. High 36 (28)

