Wintry start to weekend, milder Sunday with sunshine

Much colder air followed in the wake of a fast-moving Alberta clipper that left a swath of 1 to 3 inches of snow.

Temperatures hovered near freezing this afternoon only a day after readings reached the upper 50s. Gusty northerly winds brought a wintry wind chill in the teens, despite bright afternoon sunshine.

Tonight will be quite cold and mostly clear, with readings falling into the upper teens, as winds diminish.

Sunday will bring more sunshine and a quick switch back to milder conditions after a cold morning, as winds turn southerly behind high pressure sliding farther east.

Monday looks great—sunshine and 60 degrees. A Pacific system will push onshore and then east of the Rockies early in the week. Windy conditions will develop on Tuesday with showers and a few storms ahead of the low-pressure area tracking across the Upper Midwest and northern Great Lakes.

A trailing cold front will swing through the state Wednesday morning, which will bring a return to seasonably chilly weather on the last day of February.

Forecast

Saturday: Mainly sunny, blustery, cold. High 32

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 19

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy, mild. High 51

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 62 (36)

Tuesday: Showers, windy. High 65 (51)

Wednesday: Showers, breezy. High 58 (56)

Thursday: Clearing, cooler. High 42 (27)

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 50 (28)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.