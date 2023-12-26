Wintry weather closing portions of Interstate 90 in South Dakota

Dec. 25—MITCHELL — Snow, freezing rain and strong winds are closing portions of Interstate 90 in South Dakota.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation on Monday, Dec. 25, announced that near-zero visibility and significant snow drifting has caused the closure of the interstate.

Closures are as follows:

* Interstate 90 (westbound and eastbound) will be closed from Mitchell (exit 332) to Wall (exit 110) at 4:30 p.m.

* Interstate 90 (eastbound) from Rapid City (exit 67) to Wall (exit 110) is expected to close later today (Monday, Dec. 25, 2023) at 9 p.m.

* Interstate 90 (westbound) from Wall (exit 110) is anticipated to remain open unless weather and road conditions change.