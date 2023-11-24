Like wintry weather? Visit this Texas city holding the distinction of coldest in the state

Looking for a wintry escape this holiday season while still staying in Texas? After a searing summer, visit the Texas city holding the distinction of coldest in the state.

Texas has notoriously mild winters, and this year is no exception. Near-normal seasonal mean temperatures are most likely for North Texas this winter and South Texas has equal chances for below-, near- or above-average seasonal mean temperatures, according to NOAA’s U.S. Winter Outlook by the Climate Prediction Center — a division of the National Weather Service.

Using data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Stacker identified the coldest city in every state. While the Lone Star State does not get particularly cold, Amarillo was found to be the city that is typically colder than the rest, based on 30-year average temperatures.

“Although parts of Texas get incredibly hot, Amarillo, located in the northwestern part of the state, is fairly temperate,” the Stacker report reads.

The Texas city was ranked 172nd coldest in the country, out of a national dataset of 266 cities. The average annual temperature in Amarillo is 57 degrees. As for the Texas Panhandle city’s average daily minimum and maximum temperatures, they can get as low as 44 degrees and as high as 71 degrees.

While you’re enjoying a reprieve from the Texas heat, you can walk through the Route 66 Historic District, a popular tourist destination where you can find antique stores, art galleries, restaurants and bars. If you’re looking to marvel at nature, you can head to Palo Duro Canyon, the second largest canyon in the U.S. after the Grand Canyon in Arizona.