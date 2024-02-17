Wintry weekend, milder next week

Winter made a strong comeback this weekend, 2 to 6 inches of snow (locally 7 to 9 inches north/northeast, in a narrow band). Morning temperatures plunged to near 20 degrees, with little rise during the day.

A cold northwesterly wind dropped wind chills into the low teens, with readings in the low to mid-20s. Clouds lingered as moisture was drawn down from the Great Lakes, despite high pressure nosing in.

An upper-air disturbance will bring additional cloud cover tonight along with flurries in the north. After a cold start in the upper teens Sunday morning, sunshine will return. Winds will pick up from the southwest, pushing readings into the seasonable upper 30s, with some late clouds ahead of a cold front.

A warming trend will take hold next week, as temperatures rebound into the 40s and then the 50s. Skies will be mostly sunny, followed by clouds moving in on Wednesday.

Showers are likely late at night and on Thursday ahead of a low-pressure system. Colder weather will return next weekend behind a strong cold front crossing the state on Friday, when snow showers are possible.

Forecast

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, flurries, brisk. High 26

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy, cold. Low 17

Sunday: More sunshine, breezy. High 37

Monday: Partly sunny. High 44 (22)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 51 (28)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, breezy. High 55 (35)

Thursday: Showers. High 52 (42)

Friday: Mostly cloudy, windy, colder, flurries p.m. High 38 (32)

Saturday: Mix clouds and sun, cold. High 31 (20)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.