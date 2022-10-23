Winwincoins Generates New Features of Crypto Trading Bots for Crypto Investments

Paris, France - (NewMediaWire) - October 22, 2022 - (King Newswire) - Winwincoins emerges as a DeFi investment platform in the crypto industry. In the latest progress, the platform has expanded its services by launching new bots for crypto traders.

Since 2016, cryptocurrency has sparked investor interest as a new high-yield investment asset, offering the potential for superior performance compared to classical assets. Indeed, its rapid growth and high performance have surprised the entire community. Therefore, WinWinCoins seeks to solve crypto trader problems with its commercial launch of the next-generation AI robot trading solution that aims to improve trading profits vastly.

With the WinWinCoins trading bot, everyone wins and can say farewell to the losses in the crypto world. Along with that, Winwincoins ace the following features for crypto traders:

WinWinCoins is a future platform that will bridge trading robot experts with everyone who wants to invest funds regardless of their cryptocurrency market knowledge.

This platform provides the facility for Robot experts who can import their trading robots onto the platform.

For every person who would like to make investments without prior knowledge of the crypto industry, WinWinCoins will be a DeFi investment platform that allows stakeholders to leverage the cumulative experience of all trading robot experts.

The prime goal of Winwincoin is to implement a platform that connects investors with trading robot experts to improve access to profitable investment strategies. On its platform, an investor seeking to allocate funds would select a robot of their choice from the presented options.

Furthermore, each robot will be ranked and rated based on its performance and risk, and so will investors. For a successful implementation, robot experts will receive a percentage of the returns. WinwinCoins will be a DeFi investment platform that allows stakeholders to leverage the cumulative experience of all trading robot experts.

About WINWINCOINS

Winwincoins(R) is a state-of-the-art crypto trading bot that ensures everyone's profitability. It develops an improved democratic platform accessible to all. The platform's founders believe that every blockchain-based cryptocurrency solution should be available to those who do not possess deep market knowledge. Success in this regard would improve cryptocurrency adoption during its present growth phase and further increase the perceived legitimacy of the technology.

Furthermore, the company has also developed a collectible card game, designed for 2 players. The idea of Winwincoins' collectible card game is simple; players build individual and unique decks of cards. The cards usually possess unusual powers, breaking or altering the rules. In all cases, the extraordinary influence of the card overrides the rules presented in the game.

In addition, on the 11th of March 2022, WinWinCoins Team engaged Solidproof.io to audit smart contracts they created. They provided Solidproof.io with access to their code repository and whitepaper.

Visit the https://linktr.ee/Winwincoins for further information:

Media Contact

Company Name: BSUNIVERS CONSULTING

Contact Person: Badreddine Slime CEO

Company Email: contact@winwincoins.com

Website: https://winwincoins.com

city: Paris

country: France