How to Wipe a Computer Clean of Personal Data

Nicholas De Leon
·6 min read

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

Got an old laptop laying around? By selling it or donating it to someone, you can clear up space in your home, maybe earn a little cash, and extend its useful life, delaying the inevitable one-way trip to the local landfill.

But how do you keep the next owner from accessing photos, financial documents, and other private data once stored on the hard drive?

Short of removing the drive altogether, the best solution is to perform what’s known as a factory reset.

As for why you can’t simply clear out your Downloads folder and log out of your accounts, Matt Ham, owner of the service company Computer Repair Doctor, explains that manually purging files isn’t enough.

“You're likely to forget things like passwords saved in browsers and personal data in the deleted items folder. Or you can miss deleting some important files altogether," he says. "Reinstalling your system before sale is a much safer alternative.”

In most cases, wiping a computer with a factory reset will be sufficient to safeguard your personal data. So if you're handing off your old computer to a friend or sibling, or donating it to a well-known charitable organization, the steps listed below should suffice.

Theoretically, however, a determined hacker may be able to use advanced data recovery software to unearth your old files, even if you’ve performed a factory reset. That’s why Richard Fisco, who oversees electronics testing for Consumer Reports, cautions that some consumers may feel more comfortable removing the hard drive altogether before sending the laptop off to its new home.

“The gold standard in hard drive security consists of using a pointy nail and a few swift swings of a hammer,” he says half-jokingly. “Just make sure you're wearing safety glasses.”

Of course, you’ll want to back up any important data you may have to another drive, or to the cloud, before you perform a factory reset (or, perhaps, break out the hammer and nails). But once that’s over and done with, and you’ve verified that the data has been safely backed up, actually carrying out a factory reset is simple whether you’re on a Mac, Chromebook, or Windows PC.

Apple Users

Apple last fall introduced computers using its own homegrown M1 processor, also known as Apple silicon. You'll need to perform different steps to perform a factory reset on one of those (see below) than on a Mac with an Intel processor.

Once again, before you begin, be sure to back up important files and then sign out of iCloud. That can be done in the Apple ID section of the System Preferences app.

You should also copy your keychains to a flash drive. This step isn’t required, but transferring those account names and passwords onto your new machine will save you the hassle of re-entering the WiFi password at the local coffee shop or the login info for online retailers.

To perform a factory reset on Intel-based Macs, hold down the Shift + Option + Command + R keys while starting up your Mac until the Apple logo appears on the screen. This will reinstall the operating system that came with your Mac. Alternatively, you can hold Command + R to reinstall the latest MacOS installed on your Mac or Option + Command + R to upgrade to the latest version of the OS compatible with your computer.

Once you've done that, the Utilities window will pop up in the middle of your screen. Open the Disk Utility and erase your built-in hard disk. Make sure to select the disk, not the volume name listed beneath it. Then select MacOS Extended (Journaled) format and quit Disk Utility when the process ends.

To finish the reset, navigate back to the Utilities window and choose Reinstall MacOS (or OSX) to reinstall the original operating system.

After the reinstall, the Mac will begin the setup process. This should look familiar if you've set up this computer before. If you’re selling your computer, you can skip setup by pressing Command + Q and let the new owner complete that process.

For M1-based Macs, Apple says you need to make sure you’re running the latest version of MacOS before you get started. You can do that by clicking System Preferences in the Apple Menu in the upper left-hand corner and then clicking Software Update. Once that’s completed, turn off your Mac and then turn it back on while holding down the power button. Eventually a screen will appear featuring a black background and two icons: your hard drive (called Macintosh HD unless you changed it) and Options. Click Options.

At this point, you may be asked to input a username and password. Once that’s done, click Disk Utility > hard drive (again, called Macintosh HD unless you changed the name) in the left sidebar > Erase. You’ll be prompted to enter a new name (consider Macintosh HD, for simplicity’s sake) and Format (which should be APFS).

Now click Erase Volume Group, enter your Apple ID when prompted, and click Erase Mac and Restart. You can then follow the onscreen instructions, which include things like selecting your language and WiFi password.

Windows Users

Before beginning the factory reset process, back up all important files. You might also want to make sure that you have the serial numbers and/or usernames and passwords for any registered apps handy for when you go to reinstall them later.

The process for resetting your PC differs slightly for each version of the operating system. For Windows 10, go to the Start Menu and click on Settings. Then navigate to Update & Security, and find the Recovery menu. Next, select Reset this PC and choose Get Started. Follow the instructions to revert your computer back to when it was first unboxed.

You’ll be asked to choose whether you want to erase data "quickly" or "thoroughly." Opt to erase data thoroughly. It’ll take a little longer, but it makes it more likely that your data is deleted permanently. While there’s no absolute guarantee the data can’t be retrieved after a reset, this simple step increases your security.

Chromebook Users

Chromebook users have the easiest time wiping their laptops. Unlike Apple and Windows users, they already have most of their files stored online in Google Drive. So there's little to back up before you begin the process.

To start a factory reset, click on the Launcher. Open Settings and scroll down to the Advanced section. From there, find the Reset Settings, and under Powerwash, click Reset. This will prompt a restart, which will flush away all your personal information.

If you're ready to sell or donate the computer, don't log back in—the next person who logs in becomes the Chromebook's primary user.

Recommended Stories

  • How to spring clean your iPhone

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down how to clean out your iPhone.

  • Ex-wife of Trump Org executive has spoken to investigators 'multiple times'

    Jennifer Weisselberg said it appears investigators have been seeking information about her former father-in-law, Allen Weisselberg, the company’s CFO.

  • Poland's total number of COVID-19 cases surpasses 2 million

    Poland's total number of COVID-19 cases surpassed 2 million on Friday, according to health ministry data, as the country grapples with a third wave of the pandemic. The country of 38 million has reported 2,010,244 coronavirus cases and 48,807 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic, the ministry data showed. Poland surpassed one million cases at the start of December as the second wave of the pandemic slowed, but has faced a recent consistent and steep rise in cases fuelled by the more contagious variant of the virus first found in Britain.

  • Armie Hammer accused of violent sexual assault

    An attorney for Hammer has denied the allegations.

  • The best tech deals we found in Best Buy's weekend sale

    Here's a list of the best tech deals we found in Best Buy's 3-day sale, including discounts on Samsung's Galaxy S21 5G and Microsoft's Surface Pro 7.

  • The World’s Three Biggest Coal Users Get Ready to Burn Even More

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s three biggest consumers of coal, the dirtiest fossil fuel, are getting ready to boost usage so much that it’ll almost be as if the pandemic-induced drop in emissions never happened.U.S. power plants are going to consume 16% more coal this year than in 2020, and then another 3% in 2022, the Energy Information Administration said last week. China and India, which together account for almost two-thirds of demand, have no plans to cut back in the near term.This means higher emissions, a setback for climate action ahead of international talks this year intended to raise the level of ambition from commitments under the Paris Agreement to reduce greenhouse gases. In the U.S., the gains may undermine President Joe Biden’s push to reestablish America as an environmental leader and raise pressure on him to quickly implement his climate agenda.“We’re going to see a really marked increase in emissions,” with coal consumption at U.S. power plants returning almost to 2019 levels, said Amanda Levin, policy analyst at the New York-based Natural Resources Defense Council. But if Biden implements green-energy policies as expected, “we could actually see changes pretty quickly.”The U.S. increase stems from higher natural gas prices and the recovery from the pandemic. For China and India, it’s a reflection of rising electricity demand that’s keeping coal as the dominant source of power generation even as they add vast amounts of solar and wind capacity.While Biden’s Covid stimulus didn’t focus on green energy, a pending infrastructure bill is expected to include plans to fulfill his campaign pledges on climate change, making the U.S. best poised to salvage progress in reducing global emissions. Biden has said the U.S will target carbon neutrality by 2050, and is convening an April meeting that’s expected to include China and India.China’s President Xi Jinping surprised the world with his promise last year to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060. India has yet to make any similar commitment.In China’s latest five-year plan announced March 5, Premier Li Keqiang didn’t set a hard target for emissions reduction, and said coal would remain a key component of the electricity strategy. More detailed energy plans to be published later in the year could include specific steps on curbing fossil fuel consumption.While Beijing has reduced coal’s share in the nation’s energy mix in recent years, total power consumption has risen, so its usage has also climbed. Complicating the picture is that China also has the world’s biggest fleet of coal-fired power plants, and more than half of them are less than 10 years old. Because they can run for several more decades, it’ll be tough to shift to alternatives.“All of that installed capacity doesn’t go away overnight,” said Dennis Wamsted, an analyst for the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis.Though a recovery in energy-intensive sectors like construction and metal production is currently boosting short-term coal demand, consumption will fall in the years ahead as China acts on climate promises, said Tang Daqian, an associate director at Fitch Bohua.India too is a very long way from a clean grid, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this month he’s ahead of schedule for meeting the initial carbon-reduction pledges under the Paris Agreement, reducing emissions intensity 33% to 35% from 2005 levels by 2030.While the country has implemented an ambitious rollout of solar power, coal continues to account for around 70% of its electricity generation. Consumption at power plants will rise 10% this year, and is set to increase every year through at least 2027, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.In the U.S., coal is rebounding after the coronavirus pandemic curtailed electricity usage and cut demand for the fuel by 19% last year. It’s also the result of gains in natural gas prices, which are up more than 40% from a year ago. When gas gets more expensive, utilities will often start burning more coal to bring down costs, even though it puts out twice the emissions. The EIA expects gas prices to remain high into 2022, pointing to strong demand for coal next year.In the longer term, coal’s prospects are bleaker. While top users’ consumption might be rising in 2021, emerging markets that once seemed like the brightest spot for long-term demand are turning their back on the fuel as financing becomes more difficult and alternatives like gas and renewables are getting more accessible and cheaper. Bangladesh is abandoning almost all of its planned projects and the Philippines last year declared a moratorium on new coal-fired power plants.“The trend is down, down and continuing to go down,” said IEEFA’s Wamsted.But first, the fuel is poised for a revival that’ll lift overall global demand this year after two successive annual declines, according to the International Energy Agency. Its projection for a 2.6% increase in consumption this year reflects expectations for a pickup in every region of the world.Coal India, the world’s largest producer, expects consumption will be boosted as industries including steel, cement and aluminum return to pre-virus levels of output. The company this month approved more than $6 billion in investments in new mines and expansions.“There are climate-change issues about coal, but India’s energy needs won’t allow it to dump the fuel instantly,” said Binay Dayal, the firm’s technical director.(Michael Bloomberg, the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, has committed $500 million to launch Beyond Carbon, a campaign aimed at closing the remaining coal-powered plants in the U.S. by 2030.)(Corrects name of organization in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • From Better Immunity to Better Mood: The Little-Known Benefits of Vitamin D

    Here's how to know if you need more.

  • Steven Nelson’s days seem to be numbered with the Steelers

    It sounds like Steven Nelson won't be on the Steelers much longer.

  • Vikings QB Kirk Cousins now has his 2022 salary of $35 million fully guaranteed

    It's official: Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins now has his 2022 base salary of $35 million guaranteed as of Friday.

  • When to Replace Your Tires

    You’re driving at 65 mph with the kids in the back and the rain pouring down when a deer dashes across the highway. You nail the brakes and . . . what happens next may hinge on how worn your tire...

  • No international fans will be allowed at 2020 Tokyo Olympics, organizers announce

    Overseas fans will not be allowed entry into Japan to attend the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Olympics in July.

  • The One Side Effect That's Much More Common With Moderna, Data Shows

    Though you may not have much of a choice in terms of which company your COVID vaccine comes from, with three different ones on the market, you're probably curious how each of the vaccines might affect you. While the main side effects are consistent across the board with the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson&Johnson vaccines, there are some minor ways they're affecting patients differently. Using clinical trial data from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), The Guardian created graphics demonstrating the most commonly reported side effects of each of the three vaccines available in the U.S. to help you prepare for what's to come with your shots. Read on to find out about the side effect that's much more likely to crop up with the Moderna vaccine, the one that's more common among Pfizer patients, and the couple that Johnson&Johnson patients seem to evade. Want to know if you're susceptible to a stronger reaction? Check out This Is Why Half of People Have Stronger Vaccine Side Effects, CDC Says. Enlarged glands were only reported as a common side effect among those who got the Moderna vaccine. Enlarged glands are a common immune response, but surprisingly this side effect was only commonly reported among people who received Moderna's vaccine. According to the data, it was the sixth most common side effect of Moderna's first shot, with 11.6 percent of people experiencing it. When it came to the second dose, 16 percent of Moderna patients had swollen glands.Meanwhile, after their clinical trials, Johnson&Johnson and Pfizer did not report swollen glands as a common side effect of their vaccines. And for more on this particular side effect, check out The CDC Says Don't Do This Until 4 Weeks After Getting Vaccinated. People who got the Pfizer vaccine more commonly reported diarrhea, but they had far less nausea. Diarrhea was one of the top 10 most common side effects among people who got the Pfizer vaccine. According to clinical trial data, 11.1 percent of people reported diarrhea after their first dose from Pfizer, and 10.4 percent had it after their second dose.While nausea and vomiting were reported among those who received the Moderna and Johnson&Johnson jabs, diarrhea was not commonly reported with those vaccines. According to the clinical trial data, 9.4 percent of people reported experiencing nausea and vomiting after their first dose from Moderna, a number that jumped to 21.3 percent after the second shot. With the single-dose Johnson&Johnson jab, 15.5 percent of patients reported experiencing nausea. Meanwhile, less than two percent of people who got the Pfizer vaccine experienced vomiting after either dose, and nausea wasn't among the top 10 side effects associated with that COVID vaccine. And for more up-to-date COVID news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. Not many people who got the Johnson&Johnson vaccine had chills or joint pain. Chills are one of the top 10 most common side effects of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Almost half of the Moderna patients reported the side effect after their second dose, and more than 35 percent of Pfizer patients reported chills after their second shots. On the other hand, according to the clinical data, chills were not even among the top 8 reported side effects of the Johnson&Johnson vaccine, meaning at the very most under nine percent of patients experienced this side effect.Additionally, while joint pain was a common side effect for Moderna and Pfizer patients—with 45.2 percent of people experiencing it after their second dose of Moderna and 21.9 percent feeling the same after their second dose of Pfizer—it also was not listed as one of the top 8 Johnson&Johnson side effects. And for more on what to steer clear of close to your vaccination, check out Don’t Do This Two Hours Before or After Your Vaccine, Doctors Warn. The top four most common side effects for all three vaccines were the same. While there were some slight differences between the vaccines, the top four side effects were consistent for each: pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache, and muscle soreness.In looking at how common they were, however, it's clear side effects are most prominent among those who received the Moderna vaccine, followed by the Pfizer vaccine (pain at the injection site after second dose: 90.1 percent versus 77.8 percent, fatigue after second dose: 67.6 percent versus 59.4 percent, headache after second dose: 62.8 percent versus 51.7 percent, and muscle soreness after second dose: 61.3 percent versus 37.3 percent).Most of these side effects were substantially less prominent among Johnson&Johnson patients (pain at the injection site: 58.6 percent, headache: 44.4 percent, and fatigue: 43.8 percent). When it came to muscle soreness, it was on par with Pfizer with 39.1 percent reporting the side effect. And if you make it through your shots side effect free, check out This Is What It Means If You Have No Vaccine Side Effects, Doctors Say.

  • Texans trade for Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley

    According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Texans traded for Bengals QB Ryan Finley. Finley went 7-of-13 for 89 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 47 yards and a score in his winning start in Week 15 against the Steelers last season. On the Texans’ roster, they have Deshaun Watson, Tyrod Taylor and now Finley

  • This Map Shows Just How Much Home You Can Afford in Each State

    There are only three states where over half of residents can afford the median price of a home.

  • Microsoft updated Windows 10 again to fix printer problems

    An emergency Windows 10 update last week fixed BSOD errors linked to printers, and now a second one addresses missing graphics and logos.

  • Fans allowed at Mets, Yankees games with proof of vaccine or negative COVID test

    The New York Yankees and Mets are welcoming back fans after the pandemic forced both Major League Baseball (MLB) teams to play in empty home stadiums last year, with attendees required to provide proof of a vaccine or test negative for COVID-19. Yankee Stadium and Citi Field, both of which have served as vaccination sites, will each allow 20% capacity to start the season, with the Mets' home opener slated for April 8 and the Bronx Bombers kicking things off April 1. The Mets said in a statement Thursday that fans must provide proof of a negative result from a PCR or antigen test, while the Yankees said guests "will be required" to take a test.

  • I Lost 260 Pounds and It Literally Saved My Life

    Changing my lifestyle through Orangetheory workouts and good nutrition led to me surviving what would have been an otherwise fatal heart attack.

  • Want to Add Tropical Flair to Your Garden, Deck, or Patio? Plant Elephant Ears!

    These plants with their bold leaves are so cool.

  • Oil prices climb toward session highs on report of an attack on Saudi oil facility

    Oil futures climbed toward their highest levels of the trading session Friday, buoyed by reports that an oil facility in Saudi Arabia was attacked by drones. Aljazeera reported that Saudi Arabia said drones struck an oil facility in the capital of Riyadh Friday and ignited a fire, though authorities did not name the facility. Tensions in the Middle East have climbed this month. Warplanes from a Saudi-led coalition dropped bombs on Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa earlier this month following attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil and military facilities that have been blamed on Iran-backed Houthi rebels. April West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.10, or 1.8%, to trade at $61.10 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while May Brent crude added 94 cents, or 1.5%, to $64.22 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.

  • Kenny Golladay had a visit with Giants brass. How did it go?

    SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano gives an update on the New York Giants’ pursuit of free agent WR Kenny Golladay, who visited the team's facility. After meeting with team officials, The Giants should have a better picture of where they stand by the end of the weekend.