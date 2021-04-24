Wipe non-crime hate allegations, says Priti Patel

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Christopher Hope
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
riti Patel will tell police chiefs that people accused of hate incidents that are not crimes should have those allegation taken from their records - Jessica Taylor/Reuters
riti Patel will tell police chiefs that people accused of hate incidents that are not crimes should have those allegation taken from their records - Jessica Taylor/Reuters

People accused of hate incidents that are not crimes should have the allegation wiped from their record, Priti Patel will tell police chiefs as she launches a review into the policy.

The Home Secretary has asked the College of Policing to carry out a review into "non-crime hate incidents" which can blight people's careers years after they occur, The Telegraph can disclose.

Currently, if an individual is reported for committing a hate crime and an investigation by the police finds no crime has been committed, it will remain on their police record as a "hate incident".

This can lead to individuals being disadvantaged in their daily life as the incident can show up on a vetting inquiry such as a DBS check, which discloses a person's criminal convictions when they are applying for a sensitive job.

The policy – set out in College of Policing guidance late last year – reignited debate over the impact on freedom of speech and the use of police resources.

A Home Office source said: "These so-called 'non-crime hate incidents' have a chilling effect on free speech and potentially stop people expressing views legally and legitimately. If people are found to have done nothing wrong, the police shouldn't punish them."

Recording of hate remains mandatory, with no option for the police to dismiss a claim.

The College of Policing guidance said social media hate crime must be treated as "priority" and handled by senior officers. Officers were told that even where a crime had not been committed, they should consider visiting the accused at work and it should be recorded as a "hate incident".

The recording of a non-crime hate incident on a person’s enhanced DBS check is explicitly written into the guidance, a move that potentially affects over 120,000 people who were recorded as having perpetrated a hate incident according to campaigners Fair Cop.

Last month a senior judge questioned the right of the police to record these "hate incidents" against academics who questioned whether trans women were women.

Lady Justice Simler said there was "legitimate public debate" over the issues and warned that the actions of officers could have a "chilling effect". She asked whether it was "right" that a feminist academic should have a police report to her name for stating "trans women are not women in the context of that debate".

Her comments emerged during the case of former police officer Harry Miller, who was challenging the guidance. Mr Miller, who had a hate incident placed on his record after posting allegedly transphobic tweets, argued that the guidance was unlawful and stifled freedom of expression.

Harry Miller&#xa0;argued that the guidance was unlawful - Ian West/PA
Harry Miller argued that the guidance was unlawful - Ian West/PA

Mr Miller, a founder of Fair Cop, described the guidance as a "move to a police state" which criminalised people for expressing an opinion. The guidance takes "everyday emotions, everyday antagonism, everyday banality and it turns it into hate”", he said.

Asst Chief Constable Iain Raphael, of the College of Policing, said: "Freedom of speech is an essential part of our democracy. The guidance helps police balance the rights and needs of people complaining of non-criminal hate incidents without impinging on freedom of expression. Non-crime hate incidents can be precursors to subsequent violent crime.

"Without recording these incidents, we would not be collecting the information across communities which police need to monitor the build-up of tensions within a community. We would risk the police having a blind spot in their local understanding, hampering their ability to protect members of vulnerable and marginalised groups, and preventing future criminal behaviour.

"The findings of the Stephen Lawrence inquiry report, on which some of our guidance is based, demonstrated the importance for us of understanding how hate can escalate.

"Our guidance is aimed at protecting people who may be targeted because of who they are. We know this is an area where people may be reluctant to report hate incidents to us because of the very personal nature of what they experience or perceive.

"We of course review our guidance to ensure it is balancing the needs of individuals with those of the wider public. Hate crime can have serious consequences and it is vital the police have the right tools to help them protect the public."

Recommended Stories

  • At least 6 police killings occurred in the 24 hours after a verdict was reached in Chauvin trial

    At least six police killings took place in the 24 hours after a verdict was reached in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, AP reports. Why it matters: As many nationwide breathed a collective sigh of relief after a jury on Tuesday found Chauvin guilty in the murder of George Floyd, some of the six deaths prompted renewed calls for justice and an end to police violence. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: "The circumstances surrounding each death differ widely. Some happened while officers investigated serious crimes. Police say some of the people were armed with a gun, knife or a metal pole. One man claimed to have a bomb that he threatened to detonate," AP writes. "In several cases, little is known about the lives of those killed and what happened in their final moments."Ma’Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old Black girl, was killed by officer Nicholas Reardon in Columbus, Ohio, just before the verdict in the Chauvin trial was read. Local police released bodycam footage of the incident. Authorities say Reardon fired his weapon to protect a girl that Bryant lunged at with a knife.Bryant's death set off demonstrations in Columbus, with protesters questioning why an officer used lethal force against the young girl. Protesters call for justice for Ma’Khia Bryant at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. Photo: Stephen Zenner/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty ImagesTwo men were killed by police in San Antonio, Texas, in separate incidents on Tuesday. The first man was killed by a VIA Transit Police officer during an altercation on a bus. According to police, the man had a gun. It's unclear whether the man, who authorities said was in his 20s, fired the weapon, per CBS local affiliate KENS 5. The second man was killed when police responded to a call that a man had killed a person working in a shed outside his home. The suspect began shooting at the officers, who returned fire, police said, per AP. The names of the two men have not been released. Phet Gouvonvong, 31, had called 911 in Worcester, Massachusetts, late Tuesday, saying he had a bomb and threatened to set it off, according to AP. When police arrived, they found Gouvonvong dressed in body armor with a backpack and what appeared to be a rifle.A SWAT team and negotiators attempted to defuse the situation, authorities said, but Gouvonvong was shot when he moved toward police, per AP. He was pronounced dead at the scene. “They had no right taking my son’s life,” Gouvonvong's mother, Marie Gonzalez, told the Telegram & Gazette. “They had no right.”Andrew Brown Jr., a 42-year-old Black man, was killed as sheriff's deputies tried to serve an arrest warrant in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Few details of the shooting have been released, though a witness said the deputies shot Brown as he attempted to drive away, per CBS News. Seven deputies have been placed on leave.Protesters and lawyers have demanded the bodycam footage from the incident be released. "The verdict of Derek Chauvin was certainly a victory in the fight for equal justice, but the killing of Andrew Brown Jr., only a day later, indicates we have so much further to go," Ben Crump, a lawyer for Floyd's family, as well as Brown's family, said Saturday. Protesters demand the release of body camera footage of the police killing of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina . Photo: Logan Cyrus/AFP via Getty ImagesA white man in Escondido, California, was killed Wednesday when, according to police, he charged an officer with a metal pole. Police were called to the area to respond to reports of a man hitting cars with a metal object. The man's name has not been released, but the San Diego Union-Tribune reported he was homeless and lived with mental illnesses. Police said the man was known by law enforcement. They also indicated the department's Psychiatric Emergency Response Team had previously made several attempts to get the man help, per the San Diego Union-Tribune. Go deeper: Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict in the murder of George Floyd is the rare officer convictionLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • DoJ to investigate Minneapolis police – but can federal oversight change policing culture?

    As the experience of Portland shows, federal intervention in city policing shows real reform is far from guaranteed Seven years ago, the city of Portland, Oregon was forced to admit that its police officers were shooting too many unarmed people, and it agreed to a program of reform under the oversight of a federal judge. Last month, the US justice department declared Portland police were failing to comply with the agreement after its officers used excessive force against demonstrators – including firing impact munitions against people suspected of having “furtive” conversations – following the death of George Floyd. After years of oversight, justice department attorneys said that officers still did not follow their department’s own policies regarding the use of force, or respect the constitutional rights of the protesters. Portland is among dozens of cities under a “consent decree” as a result of investigations by the justice department’s civil rights division, which is now targeting Minneapolis following the conviction of former police officer Derek Chauvin for murdering Floyd nearly a year ago. The US attorney general, Merrick Garland, announced the move in a revival of federal oversight of policing after the Trump administration undermined existing consent agreements and blocked new ones. But looking at past experiences of federal intervention in city policing reveals that fundamental change is hard and far from guaranteed: something that could easily happen in Minneapolis. The justice departments civil rights division will now open a “pattern or practice” investigation into the Minneapolis police . If it concludes that citizens rights are persistently violated – through use of excessive force, racially-biased traffic stops or other forms of abuse – the justice department can sue or, as happens in most cases, enter into a consent decree that sets out a pattern of reforms over several years. The decree is overseen by a judge. Ezekiel Edwards, director of the criminal law reform project at the American Civil Liberties Union, said the experience of Portland, a city that regards itself as a liberal beacon, demonstrates the challenges and limitations of consent decrees. “The federal government, through the department of justice and the power of the consent decree, can use its muscle to push police departments to end abusive practices, to become more transparent, to keep better data and to have to account for how they are changing their behavior,” he said. Edwards added: “It’s just that changing behavior within existing police departments, in giving them better training and more transparency, doesn’t get at the deeper root of the problem which is the structure of the police department itself, and the culture of the police department. Consent decrees, while they can be helpful, cannot be looked at as some sort of pollyannish solution to the deep-rooted and long simmering problems in many cities around the country with regards to their police departments.” Los Angeles police department was placed under federal oversight in 2001 after years of abuse, including the police beating of Rodney King in 1991. While there was considerable resistance from the local officials and police officers at the time, 12 years later it was widely considered to have been a success. A Harvard study found there had been a significant fall in the police use of serious force by the LAPD and public satisfaction with the department rose to 83%. In 2013, the police chief, Charlie Beck, praised the oversight for making “this a department that I am proud to hand over to my children”. But the justice department findings in Portland suggest that changing an underlying police culture can be difficult. The city came under federal scrutiny after the police shot dead a young Black man in mental distress who was unarmed and had his hands in the air. A justice department report found “a pattern of dangerous uses of force against persons who posed little or no threat” and placed the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) under a consent decree in 2014. Earlier this month, the justice department wrote a formal letter of noncompliance to the PPB, accusing it of violating the agreement by using excessive force against Black Lives Matter demonstrators last summer. Separately, US attorneys overseeing the agreement criticized the PPB for a series of abuses including one in which a sergeant fired impact munitions at a group of people who ran away when the police threatened to arrest them for having a “furtive” conversation half a mile from downtown protests. The sergeant claimed he was justified in shooting them because he said they were planning to join the protest. “That justification does not comport with PPB policy or the Constitution,” said the letter from the US attorneys. The letter also said the Portland police justified the indiscriminate use of force by treating everyone at the protests as if they were armed and involved in “active aggression”. “This is a fundamentally flawed understanding of the constitutional and policy standard for use of force,” the US attorneys wrote. Powerful police unions have also found ways to circumvent the decrees. In Cleveland, a consent decree imposed in 2015 because of police use of excessive force, including tasering people in handcuffs, required officers to wear body cameras. But the union was able to block their use when officers were moonlighting for private companies, such as working as security at restaurants, even though they were in uniform, armed and using their police powers. What is far more important now is reducing the role of police and removing them from places they are not needed Ezekiel Edwards The Seattle police department was placed under federal oversight but when an officer punched a black woman in the face who was handcuffed and sitting in the back of a patrol car, the police union was able to get his dismissal overturned under an arbitration agreement despite the objections of the judge overseeing the consent decree. Seattle’s police union also undermined plans for a civilian led disciplinary system. In 2017, criminologists at the University of Texas examined the effect of consent decrees on 23 police departments, including Los Angeles, New Orleans and Detroit as well as smaller suburban forces. Michele Meitl, a co-author of the report, said their research found that the number of civil rights lawsuits against the police departments fell while they were under federal oversight, in some places by up to 36%, but rose again when the oversight was lifted. “Generally we found was that there was more trust in police while the consent decree was in place. We did find, though, that once the consent decree was lifted, the lawsuits did start to go back up,” she said. “So while it seemed like it was a good tool by the federal government to impose a consent decree, it remains to be seen how helpful it really is.” Miriam Krinsky, founder of Just and Fair Prosecution, said that for federal oversight to make a difference in Minneapolis it will have to be long lasting. “What’s critical is it can’t be a one time engagement, that’s short term. There needs to be an ongoing presence and monitoring, that leaves behind a structure for both internal and external oversight of that department,” she said. Still Krinsky thinks that lessons have been learned. “Over the years we’ve gotten a lot smarter about how to analyse whether change is really permeating a department. I do think that monitors and the nature of consent decrees have become more meaningful and more nuanced, and more willing to look at outcomes and hear from the community. Because sometimes even the data is only part of the picture, and the relationship with communities is every bit as important as numbers on the page,” she said. Edwards, of the ACLU, said the deeper problem with consent decrees is that they reinforce existing policing policies. “DoJ consent decrees of the past have not been focused on reducing the role and footprint of the police in the ways that are needed,” he said. “What is far more important now is reducing the role of police and removing them from roles and places where they are not needed, and/or are the least effective solution to a given problem. Whether DoJ is ready or able to kind of pivot appropriately in 2021 to different kinds of really profound and transformative reforms that are needed, including downsizing that the role of police, I think remains to be seen.”

  • Sheriff to seek release of body cam video of fatal shooting

    A North Carolina sheriff whose deputies shot and killed a Black man while serving warrants said Saturday that he will ask a court to release body camera video as soon as he's confident it won't compromise an investigation into how the shooting happened. Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II said in a recorded video statement that he would ask a local judge as early as Monday to allow the release of deputy body camera footage of Wednesday's shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. Wooten said that he would first check with the State Bureau of Investigation, which is probing the shooting, to make sure that releasing the video would not hamper their efforts.

  • Singer Pharrell Williams Has An Expensive Car Collection

    One of his cars is estimated to be worth $2.5 million.

  • Officials ask for patience as calls intensify for answers in police custody death

    Mario Gonzalez, 26, of Oakland, California, suffered a medical emergency and died after a physical altercation with Alameda police, authorities said.

  • Ryan Murphy Just Sold His Spanish Colonial Revival-Style Home in Beverly Hills for $16.5 Million

    Initially restored by Diane Keaton, the the nearly 8,500-square-foot home is pretty inviting.

  • Some states are turning down vaccine doses; feds have 'full confidence' J&J vaccine benefits outweigh risks. Latest COVID-19 updates

    Federal health officials said Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine is critical to fight the pandemic, ending an 11-day pause on its use.

  • 5 Eagles who would have to write a big check to switch jersey numbers in 2021

    Switching jersey numbers before the 2022 NFL season could cost Eagles players millions after buying all of their old jerseys from Fanatics

  • Japanese Man Arrested for Simultaneously Dating 35 Women to Get Birthday Gifts

    A 39-year-old Japanese man was arrested after it was discovered he had been dating 35 women at the same time in order to receive birthday gifts from them.

  • Camaro Meets Water

    And it didn’t end well…

  • U.S. stands with Australia over axed China deal

    Speaking to reporters during a daily briefing, the State Department spokesman Ned Price said that while Australia makes its own decisions, the U.S. will continue standing in solidarity with its ally over China's "coercive diplomacy".The Chinese embassy in Australia earlier criticized the move by Foreign Minister Marise Payne to veto two agreements signed by Victoria state as "provocative" and said it would further damage ties.Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters on Thursday the accords were cancelled because his federal government didn't want other levels of government to enter into agreements that conflict with Australia's foreign policy.Under a new process, states must consult with the foreign minister before signing agreements with other nations.Payne earlier told local radio the policy was "not aimed at any one country", but Wang Wenbin, a spokesman at the Chinese foreign ministry, expressed doubt over that claim during a regular news conference in Beijing.The spokesman warned Australia against travelling "further down the wrong path to avoid making the already strained China-Australia relations worse." China is the largest trading partner of New Zealand and Australia.

  • Sen. Tim Scott will deliver Republican response to Biden’s first address to Congress

    Scott’s response will make the face of the GOP’s only Black senator theirs on where they stand with police across America. Republican Senator Tim Scott will deliver his party’s response to President Joe Biden’s first address to Congress next week. Scott, the only Black Republican senator in the United States Congress, was named on Thursday.

  • Colombia police, military raid illegal gold mining operation

    The mine is located in the municipality of Magui Payan, a remote zone of southern Colombia where there's no piped water and communications links are tenuous. The rate of extreme poverty tops 80% in the region, according to Mayor Alejandro Juvenal Quiñones.

  • Dominic Cummings blamed for leaking Boris Johnson’s text messages

    Downing Street sources are pointing the finger at Mr Cummings, who quit as Mr Johnson’s senior adviser last year

  • DMX's Fiancée Desiree Lindstrom Says 'Today Is Very Hard for Me and My Family' Ahead of Memorial

    DMX died at White Plains Hospital in New York on April 9, one week after suffering a heart attack

  • Vaccinated justices pose for Supreme Court photo with new Justice Barrett

    All nine justices of the U.S. Supreme Court met in person Friday for the first time in nearly a year and since Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined the bench following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The justices also posed for a formal photograph with their newest member, Justice Barrett, giving the public its first and likely only glimpse of all nine robed members together since cameras are not allowed in the courtroom. None of the justices is seen wearing a mask.

  • How Zayn Malik Celebrated Gigi Hadid on Her 26th Birthday

    New mom Gigi Hadid shared an Instagram pic of the sweet gift her boyfriend Zayn Malik got her for her 26th birthday.

  • The late rapper DMX's live-streamed memorial and funeral are this weekend. Here's how to watch.

    The New York rapper DMX died on April 9 at age 50. A memorial service will be held Saturday at 4 p.m. ET, and BET will broadcast his funeral Sunday.

  • Don't let campaigners weaken Priti Patel's immigration reforms, Boris Johnson told

    Priti Patel's immigration reforms must not be weakened by campaigners, Tory MPs have told Boris Johnson. Ms Patel, the Home Secretary, is set to champion a major new Borders Bill through Parliament after next month's Queen's Speech. However, there are already fears that campaigners and legal firms will try to water down the reforms, seen as the biggest shake-up of immigration rules for decades. A consultation on the reforms, which still has two weeks to run, has been criticised privately by a major human rights charity for being overly complex, while a law firm is looking at a legal challenge to it on the grounds that it should be translated into another language. A Whitehall source said "This consultation is one of the largest and most forward-leaning consultations in memory. Not just consulting 'vested interests' but hearing directly from the public. "For 'leftie activists' and lawyers to try and scupper the new plan for immigration before it even comes to parliament just shows whose side they are really on – that of the criminal gangs profiting from people's lives." The Common Sense group of Conservative MPs has written to Mr Johnson saying that "any attempt by opponents to water down its merits" must be "resisted and defeated". The MPs wrote: "It is a pressing moral duty to disregard the inevitable, self-interested criticism of these plans by the wealthy liberal establishment. "Some may attempt to disguise their exploitation of migrants as a source of cheap labour, others will decry sensible reform from their positions of privilege. Nevertheless, you can be certain that the Home Secretary enjoys the support of decent, hardworking patriots of every background and faith." The 30 MPs who signed the letter included Sir John Hayes, Imran Ahmad Khan, Chris Loder and Tom Hunt from the Commons as well as four peers including the former Tory Cabinet minister Lord Lilley and Lord Hodgson of Astley Abbotts. The MPs suggested that Ms Patel go further by imposing "a strict time limit on the asylum application process" and "a renewed, proactive programme of deportations". They also called for "the automatic rejection of claims by those who have travelled through any 'safe' country and/or claims which are not logged immediately after arrival in the UK". The MPs added: "Together, we got Brexit done. Now, it is finally time to take back control of our borders and so secure the integrity of our nationhood."

  • Biden wants to hit wealthy Americans with new tax hikes to fund childcare and education. Here's what it could mean for you.

    The vast majority of Americans - between 98% and 99% - will likely see no tax increase under President Joe Biden's economic plans.