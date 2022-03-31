WIRC victim services: Start by believing survivors

T-shirts designed by local child survivors of abuse will be on display at several locations in western Illinois as part of Victim Services’ Child Abuse Prevention Month and Sexual Assault Awareness Month activities during April. Some of the t-shirts have heart wrenching messages on them, such as “I have felt guilt, shame, anger, sadness and fear.” [Photo by Jamie Roth, Victim Services]

MACOMB – After experiencing the horrific trauma of sexual assault, survivors of any age often face another daunting hurdle: finding someone to believe them. The way in which someone responds to a disclosure can have long-lasting impacts on a survivor’s mental and physical health. WIRC-CAA Victim Services, a nonprofit counseling agency for survivors of abuse, says it is critical for everyone to start by believing. That is why the agency chose the worldwide Start by Believing campaign as this year’s theme for Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month.

An average of one in every three women and one in every four men in the United States have experienced some form of sexual violence, according to studies by the Centers for Disease Control. Despite these shocking numbers, surveys suggest that only one out of three survivors report the assault to law enforcement.

For some survivors, one of the reasons they do not report is because they are worried no one will believe them. This fear commonly stems directly from the abuser themselves, as the survivor has been gaslighted (another form of abuse) into believing they are worthless, friendless, and/or that no one will believe the abuser is capable of such an act. Other times, the survivor has seen negative reactions from friends and family members to public cases of sexual assault. When the person they disclose to does not believe them or blames them, the impact on the survivor’s mental and physical health can be serious and life-long.

End Violence Against Women International (EVAWI) created the worldwide Start by Believing campaign in 2011 to educate the public about how they can properly respond to disclosures from sexual assault survivors. Victim Services is one of many agencies supporting and participating in the campaign.

“It takes courage for survivors to tell their story. When someone tells you they were abused, that means they view you as someone they trust,” says Victim Services Public Relations Manager Jamie Roth. “Start the conversation by saying you believe them and ask how you can help. Then, suggest that they call a counseling agency such as Victim Services so they can start their healing journey.”

Story continues

Child abuse is another crime that is unfortunately more common than people realize. On average, the CDC says one in four girls and one in 13 boys in the United States will experience some form of sexual violence before they turn 18. In turn, the CDC also says one in seven children in the United States experienced some form of physical abuse, emotional abuse, sexual abuse, and/or neglect from a caregiver or someone in a custodial role in the past year. According to Victim Services counselors and advocates, child abuse is happening in western Illinois, and it is critical to start by believing a child when they disclose abuse.

“Believing kids is important; it sets a precedent that you will believe them in the future,” said Alisha, a child sexual assault counselor for Victim Services (the full names of counselors and advocates are kept confidential to protect their safety).

For many child survivors, as well as adults, counseling with a trained professional is an essential part of healing from the trauma they experienced. Getting help can be challenging as the abuse makes them question who they can really trust, and it is difficult for them to identify and open up to people who truly want to help. Counselors, like those at Victim Services, take the time to get to know each client and make them feel as safe and as comfortable as possible.

“It is a breakthrough moment when we witness a child’s heart unfold and they open up after we have built up mutual trust,” said Brittany, a domestic violence child counselor/advocate for Victim Services.

Counselors and advocates of Victim Services are increasing their outreach activities throughout the month of April to reach survivors and raise awareness about sexual assault and child abuse in western Illinois. One special awareness event focuses specifically on child abuse: Hands Around the Courthouse. This free event is both interactive and informational. It will begin with a short presentation from counselors and advocates who have experience with helping child survivors. Afterwards, attendees who want to participate will be asked to hold a long, blue awareness ribbon and form a circle around the courthouse.

During the event, T-shirts designed by western Illinois child survivors who witnessed or experienced abuse will be on display as part of The Clothesline Project. Victim Services is excited to announce that Hands Around the Courthouse will be held in McDonough, Knox, and Fulton counties. The McDonough County event is scheduled for April 14 on the steps of the McDonough County Courthouse, Macomb, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., weather permitting. The Knox County event is scheduled for April 21 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Knox County Courthouse in Galesburg, and the Fulton County event will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Fulton County Courthouse in Lewistown on April 12.

In a public display of support for survivors, Victim Services will hang blue ribbons and teal ribbons in Macomb, Monmouth, Oquawka, Carthage, Lewistown, Galesburg, and Canton. Several local law enforcement agencies and businesses plan to make public their pledge to start by believing survivors.

Victim Services counselors and advocates use a survivor-centered approach to provide services to child survivors, adult survivors, and friends/family of survivors. For more information about how you can be an ally or become a volunteer, call their business line at 309-836-2148 . If you have experienced or witnessed abuse at any point in your life, call their 24/7 crisis hotline at 309-837-5555.

This article originally appeared on The McDonough County Voice: WIRC victim services: Start by believing survivors