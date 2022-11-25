Wire fraud investigated in loss of $402,576

Nov. 24—Between Aug. 16 and Oct. 31, a Fairfield Glade woman transferred over $400,000 from personal bank accounts to accounts in other states and in Hong Kong. Those transactions are now part of a wire fraud investigation.

A 73-year-old woman reported to authorities on Nov. 14 that she received a voicemail from someone claiming to represent Amazon that a package was being delivered to her home. The package reportedly held about $1,000 in electronics.

The victim reported the following order of events to Deputy Ben Griffin.

The victim talked with another woman who claimed to be a fraud investigator with Amazon. That woman — and a second woman involved in the scam — told the victim the package contained narcotics and $94,000 in cash.

A third caller identified himself as a Social Securities Administration investigator who told the victim she was suspected of money laundering and drug trafficking. The third caller also claimed the victim's Social Security number had been suspended.

On Aug. 19, the male called again, this time instructing the victim to obtain a new Social Security number and to transfer funds from a credit union account to an Atlanta bank account. On Aug. 22, the woman transferred $60,000.

On Sept. 1, the victim transferred $245,000 to a bank in Hong Kong. On Sept. 6, the victim transferred $97,500 to a bank in Flowery Branch, GA.

The Social Security Administration, IRS and bank officials are among agencies involved in an investigation of the fraud.

