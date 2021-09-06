‘The Wire’ Star Michael K. Williams Found Dead in His Brooklyn Apartment

Rodrigo Varela/Getty

Actor Michael K. Williams, famous for his roles in The Wire and Boardwalk Empire, has died.

“It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss,” a representative told The Daily Beast.

Williams, 54, was found dead at his Brooklyn apartment Monday by his nephew, according to the New York Post.

The actor, born in Brooklyn, kicked off his career in show business as a dancer for a variety of pop stars, including Madonna and Janet Jackson, before an encounter with rapper Tupac led to an acting role in the 1996 movie Bullet. He proceeded to appear in episodes of Law & Order, Boston Legal, and The Sopranos.

Williams later rose to stardom playing Omar Little—a modern-day Robin Hood and stick-up man in Baltimore—in HBO’s The Wire. The celebrated role proved to be Williams’ defining character, with President Barack Obama singling Little out as his favorite character in a 2008 interview with the Las Vegas Sun. “That’s not an endorsement,” Obama said. “He’s not my favorite person, but he’s a fascinating character.”

Michael K. Williams Almost Didn’t Survive to Be This Angry

He also starred in HBO’s Boardwalk Empire, for which he won a Screen Actors Guild award for best ensemble cast. He saw a recent career resurgence with parts in HBO’s The Night Of and Netflix’s When They See Us, which both led to Emmy nominations.

“We are devastated to learn of the passing of Michael Kenneth Williams, a member of the HBO family for more than 20 years,” HBO said in a statement, per Variety. “While the world is aware of his immense talents as an artist, we knew Michael as a dear friend who was beloved by all who had the privilege to work with him. We send our deepest condolences to his family for this immeasurable loss.”

Williams also appeared in a variety of films, including 12 Years a Slave, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture, Inherent Vice, and 2016’s Ghostbusters.

Story continues

In July, Williams earned his fifth Emmy nomination for playing Montrose Freeman in HBO’s Lovecraft Country.

“What Montrose, and his journey and Lovecraft Country did for me was that it got me in touch with my deeper trauma,” he told Deadline. “I know that I have trauma with my past experiences of life—things that have happened to me, things that I have done, bad choices. I live that and I’m working through it.”

Williams’ Wire co-star Isiah Whitlock, Jr., mourned the loss of his friend on Twitter Monday afternoon.

“Shocked and saddened by the death of Michael K Williams. One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart. An amazing actor and soul. May you RIP. God bless,” he wrote.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.