Wirecard – The “German Enron” & A Very Personal History 2008-2020

For those who just came back from a 15 year space mission: Wirecard AG (ETR:WDI) is a German company that according to its website is “one of the world’s fastest-growing digital platforms for financial commerce”. It managed (briefly) to achieve a market cap of close to 25 bn EUR and is part of the German Blue Chip index DAX 30. The stock lost -62,71% in one day last week which is most likely a record for a DAX company for a single day.

Backstory / Personal history 2008

This is an article I wanted to write for a long time but I was actually afraid to do so for several reasons.

Wirecard is a company/stock that I have been following for a very long time. My first “encounter” with the company ended in a kind of “5 minutes of fame” situation with some very unpleasant side effects.

The story starts in May 2008 when a post appeared under the pseudonym memyselfandi007 on Wallstreet Online, the largest German stock community/forum. (fun fact: This Thread seems to have been read 17,8 million times, so a lot more than all my blog posts on V&O combined….).

The post has been redacted/censored substantially but in essence the issues back then were the following:

intransparent reporting (back then no payment volumes were reported, the structure of the report did not reflect the business, some cash flow items were reported in the wrong category etc., it was never clear what cash actually belonged to Wirecard and what was customer’s money)

strange M&A activities toward year ends

aggressive profit accounting (“too good to be true”)

continuous capital raising despite reported profitability and “available cash”

involvement of the CEO and the former head of the supervisory board in a dubious company/bankruptcy (a bankrupt company called 10tacle)

rumors that the company was “money laundering” Online gambling profits for US citizens

in summary, Wirecard looked like a very dubious, low quality organization. The original post contained the German expression “Bumsbude”….

Wirecard directly tried to block anything negative and if one reviews the threat, some of memyselfandi007’s subsequent postings have been deleted despite only stating facts. Memyselfandi007 finally got kicked out of the forum.

What happened next was even more interesting: A guy called Markus Straub copied this post and published it in a financial newsletter as a short recommendation under his name. This financial publication was/is (?) part of a shareholder organisation (SDK) that claims to protect share holders. It seems that he and a hedge fund friend of him shorted stocks before publishing the short reports and he seems to have done this with others stocks as well. For this he had finally go to jail for market manipulation. But even still in 2008, Wirecard tried to aggressively sue everyone even only remotely connected, even the poor memyselfandi007, who only had written this fact backed post in this stock forum and had nothing to do with the subsequent publication and market manipulation.

The scandal back then hit even the front page of the major German financial magazine Handelsblatt and the anonymous blogger memyselfandi007 was mentioned as the starting point of the whole scandal (and got his five minutes of anonymous fame).

In between however, memyselfandi007 had the quite unpleasant surprise to be called directly at his work place by the German Criminal Police (similar to the FBI) and asked to show up in the Criminal Police HQ the very next day. Luckily, the police officers were quite friendly and at the end concluded that memyselfandi007 was just a witness with no relationship to anyone else although they didn’t mention this when they called him. They also mentioned that Wirecard desperately wanted to know who this memyselfandi007 was to sue the shxx out of him, but the police didn’t pass on the real identity.

Interestingly no one cared back then if the clearly observable issues at Wirecard were valid or not, both the police and the press only concentrated on the market manipulation of the evil short sellers

One little success back then was that Wirecard actually republished their annual report, correcting some of the more obvious mistakes that memyselfandi007 mentioned. However as a result, the report became even more intransparent.

Wirecard also tried to sue any other forum where memyselfandi007 was active and potentially negative things were written about the company.

The result of that episode was that poor memyselfandi007 was pretty scared to publish anything against the company but was convinced that the company was a fraud.

2008-2018

During the following 11 years, every other year, some reports from short sellers surfaced that shed light into some of the issues Wirecard had. Interestingly this only lasted for days and weeks and the share price always recovered.

Wirecard then smartly rode the fintech/payment wave and actually managed to build some real businesses on top the rotten core. memyselfandi007 followed the company but the reporting remained opaque and they never really explained how they make their money.