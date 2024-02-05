Wiregrass students recognized for their work in the classroom

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Over 60 Wiregrass students were honored for their academic excellence on Sunday.

The Wiregrass Black History Student Honors Program showcased multiple students from around the area, where their hard work in the classroom was highlighted in front of family and friends.

Many notable Wiregrass figures like Alabama Representative Paul Lee had a chance to speak to the students.

Those in attendance also got a chance to hear from a special guest.

Former NFL running back Tim Worley served as the keynote speaker and shared stories of the trials and tribulations that he faced as a child growing up.

Worley says that he now takes on a responsibility to inspire others.

“I was once a kid, and so there’s a big kid in this 50-something-year-old body,” Worley said. “I have always loved kids and I should always have something encouraging to give young people. I’ve been there and some of them are trying to get where I once was. I know exactly what to tell them. It means so much to me because we should always look back to help the youth no matter what.”

Students were given certifications, along with other awards during the ceremony.

After the commencement, everyone gathered around Worley for a chance to take pictures and ask numerous questions.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDHN - wdhn.com.