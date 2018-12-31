Wireless Breast Pumps Are Making Life Easier

December 31, 2019

Earlier this month, Pinterest released a sneak peek of their official 100 Pinterest trends for 2019 earlier this month, shedding light on the ideas and products that people will be loving in the months ahead. According to site's press release, "The way we know an idea is trending is by looking at what all those people are searching for. If an idea keeps getting more and more searches each month? And that upward trajectory holds steady for 6+ months? That’s how we know it’s a trend. These trends are what the world’s most style-inspired, parenting-passionate, well-traveled, food-smart people are dreaming about for the year ahead. In a time when so much seems to divide us, these ideas represent what we share in common—from everyday inspiration to the epic dreams-for-someday stuff."

Chief among the trends Pinterest pinpointed: "wireless breast pumps," for which searches were up a whopping 114% in 2018. Busy moms are always looking for ways to successfully multi-task, so it's no surprise that many are looking to ditch the time-consuming practice of being tethered to an unwieldy pump that's plugged into a wall and later, having to clean its tubes. So, it's no surprise that one of the most popular searches on Pinterest this past year was for the next-generation style breast pumps, which allow moms to wear their pump discreetly as they go about everyday life.

Searches for "wireless breast pumps" will lead Pinterest users to a couple of options, including the Willow Pump, which is $479.99, with opportunities for monthly Affirm payments or FSA funds, on WillowPump.com. Additionally, milk bags come in packs of 24 for $11.99. The model is an all-in-one design that lacks cords or dangling bottles and is wearable so it'll work quietly inside a bra or under a shirt. It also tracks milk volume through an app and Willow users can take advantage of 1:1 coaching.

Elvie Pump is another wireless breast pump that's been getting plenty of buzz. The recently-launched model, which is lightweight, hands-free, and works with or without an accompanying app is being touted as "the world's first silent wearable breast pump designed to make breast pumping as easy, streamlined and flexible as possible for moms." You can use the app to view real-time milk volume and track pumping history for each breast. Elvie Pump collects expressed breast milk in a 5-ounce reusable, machine washable container made of BPA-free plastic.

The Elvie, which costs $479, currently has a wait list that you can sign up for on their site.

Another wireless model that moms are loving is the Freemie Liberty Mobile Hands Free Breast Pump, a discreet, rechargeable battery-powered mobile double electric breast pump with next gen Freemie hands free Cups. It features a sleep timer so you can program the pump to run for 5 to 40 minutes, 10 speeds, 11 suction settings, three programmable memory buttons, and Freemie says it is 10 percent quieter than leading pump brands. It's $299.95 on

No matter which wireless breast pump appeals most, it's clear this far more efficient, discreet, bottle- and tube-free design will be the future for busy, sleepy moms everywhere.

