These Wireless Earbuds Last 50 Hours Per Charge

Apple quietly unveiled the so-called AirPods 2, much to the chagrin of both fans and critics. With the exception of the wireless charging capability, there was only a minimal spec change, and none of the features everyone expected. You'd be better off pouring your money on a cheaper and better alternative, like the Brio True Wireless Earbuds.

For a pair of earbuds that cost half the price of big name brands, the Brio surprisingly delivers a litany of notable features packed in a sleek package. It pumps out rich sound that's both powerful and balanced, and the built-in Bluetooth 5.0 technology offers seamless and crisp connectivity that never lags or drops. Designed to fit snuggly in your ear, it lasts up to 8 hours of playtime on a single charge (for comparison's sake, the AirPods can only last 5 hours), which you can easily stretch out to 50 total hours with the portable charging case. And with a sweatproof capability, you can run a marathon or hike up a mountain without fretting about incurring damage.

Usually going for $150, you can grab the Brio True Wireless Earbuds on sale today in your choice of color-black or white-for $65.

