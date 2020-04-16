Wireless Sensor Network Market to Exhibit a Brilliant CAGR of 18.3% by 2026; Growing Emphasis towards Green Infrastructure to Propel Growth, states Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered are PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Cisco Systems, Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Texas Instruments Incorporated, TE Connectivity, Advantech Co., Ltd., ABB, Honeywell international Inc., and more.

PUNE, India, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wireless sensor network market size is predicted to reach USD 148.67 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period. The increasing government initiatives for smart city projects and infrastructure development will spur demand for advanced wireless sensors and networks, which in turn, will boost the wireless sensor network market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising focus towards green infrastructure to reduce air pollution as well sustainability will create new opportunities for the wireless sensor network market revenue in the forthcoming years.

As per the published report by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Wireless Sensor Network Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Sensor Type (MEMS Sensors, CMOS-based Sensors, LED Sensors, Motion and Position Sensor, Flow Sensor, and Others), By Application (Home and Building Automation, Industrial Automation, Military Surveillance, Smart Transportation, Patient Monitoring, Machine Monitoring, and Others), By End-User (Automotive and Transportation, Aerospace and Defence, Oil and Gas, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Agriculture, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026" the market size stood at USD 38.99 billion in 2018.The wireless sensor network market report focuses on demonstrating a complete assessment of the analysis. It contains facts, thoughtful insights, historical information, industry-validated market information, and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. It offers valuable insights into all the notable developments of the market. It shares a complete overview of all the segments & parts of the wireless sensor network market and also provides statistical data on all the regions. It is created after extensive research followed by an all-encompassing analysis to benefit companies, stakeholders, financers, and potential investors. Moreover, it also includes product launches, acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, and industry developments.

