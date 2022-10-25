Wiretap charge is refiled against CASH principal

Oct. 25—LINESVILLE — A wiretapping charge has been refiled against the principal of Conneaut Area Senior High by Linesville Police Department.

On Monday, Edward Pietroski, 43, of Hartstown, was arraigned again in Linesville before Magisterial District Judge Adam Stallard on the lone wiretapping charge. The Meadville Tribune was the only media in attendance.

On June 2, Stallard dismissed the original case following a preliminary hearing and legal argument whether there was an expectation of privacy.

Linesville police charged Pietroski in March of this year with a felony count of wiretapping for allegedly having a Nov. 15, 2021, staff meeting at the school's cafeteria in Linesville recorded without the participants knowing it was being recorded.

In his June 2 ruling to dismiss the original case, Stallard found while there was a recording of the staff meeting, there was not an expectation of privacy for several reasons — there were 40 to 50 people in attendance, there were video surveillance cameras within the room, people were taking notes, and the content of the meeting.

A third-degree felony, wiretapping carries a maximum penalty of seven years in jail and a $15,000 fine, if convicted.

The charge was refiled Monday by Linesville police with magisterial district court in Linesville at the request of the Crawford County District Attorney's Office.

Andrew Natalo, an assistant district attorney handling the prosecution, is alleging an error of law by the district court in the June 2 dismissal of the original case.

Natalo confirmed to the Tribune that a petition was filed with Crawford County Court of Common Pleas on Monday asking that the wiretapping case be assigned to a different magisterial district court in the county.

Pietroski currently is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing in the case Nov. 3 before Stallard.

However, the preliminary hearing date and court where the hearing would be heard could change depending on a ruling by Crawford County President Judge John Spataro.

Story continues

In the original case filed in March, Pietroski was released on nonmonetary bond while awaiting the hearing in that case. As part of his nonmonetary bond, Pietroski was to have no contact — direct or indirect — with the four victims and witnesses involved in the case.

Pietroski was assigned duties in the district's administrative office, away from the Conneaut Area Senior High building as the original case moved through the legal system.

On Monday, Pietroski was released by Stallard on his own recognizance following his arraignment. Three of the four alleged victims are no longer in the campus area of the school, according to Eric Mikovich, Pietroski's defense attorney.

Stallard told Pietroski that while recognizance bond does not have a no-contact restriction, Pietroski should not discuss the case with any potential witnesses or victims.

With Pietroski released on his own recognizance, he remains on duty as the school's principal, Jarrin Sperry, superintendent of Conneaut School District, told the Tribune.

Conneaut School Board President Dot Luckock said via email to the Tribune that the school board had "no comment at this time" on the refiling of the charge.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.