Wiretap charge is withdrawn against CASH principal

Nov. 2—A county court ruling has resulted in a wiretapping charge filed against Conneaut Area Senior High School's principal being withdrawn.

Crawford County Court of Common Plea President Judge John Spataro has denied a request by the Crawford County District Attorney's Office to assign a different magisterial district judge to hold a preliminary hearing in the case.

On Oct. 24, Linesville Police Department refiled a wiretapping charge against Edward Pietroski, 43, of Hartstown, after it had been dismissed in June by Magisterial District Judge Adam Stallard of Linesville.

The DA's office alleged an error of law by the district court in the June 2 dismissal of the original case.

With Spataro's order issued late Monday afternoon denying the motion to reassign the case, the charge against Pietroski was withdrawn Tuesday. District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo said there are no plans to appeal.

In March, Linesville police charged Pietroski with a felony count of wiretapping for allegedly having a Nov. 15, 2021, staff meeting at the school's cafeteria in Linesville recorded without the participants knowing it was being recorded.

On June 2, Stallard dismissed the original case following a preliminary hearing and legal argument whether there was an expectation of privacy.

In his June 2 ruling to dismiss the original case, Stallard found while there was a recording of the staff meeting, there was not an expectation of privacy for several reasons — there were 40 to 50 people in attendance, there were video surveillance cameras within the room, people were taking notes, and the content of the meeting.

Spataro's order states Stallard's findings were supported by the record provided to county court.

"These were not, he (Stallard) concluded, circumstances under which individuals would have a reasonable expectation that their communications would remain private, and not intercepted," Spataro wrote. "We cannot conclude that he (Stallard) made an error in thus applying Agnew — the controlling law — and dismissing the charge.

"There were surveillance cameras in the cafeteria, the assistant principal's computer was in plain view, and the presence of numerous faculty should lead one to infer that someone would be carrying a smart phone, capable of recording the meeting," Spataro wrote.

Pietroski's defense attorney, Eric Mikovch, said his client was pleased with the ruling that resulted in the charge being withdrawn.

"We felt confident it would be upheld by county court upon the review of the record," Mikovch said Tuesday night.

Dorothy Luckock, president of Conneaut School Board, said the district was putting the matter behind it.

"As disappointing as the recent filing of charges was, we are committed to permitting the legal process to be completed," Luckock said in an email. "We are thankful that the legal process moved forward in such a timely manner and glad that this matter is behind us."

DiGiacomo issued a statement Tuesday night saying Pennsylvania's Wiretap Act prohibits recording of oral communications in general.

"The District Attorney's Office originally approved the filing of the charge because the facts alleged in this case did not meet any of the listed exceptions in the Wiretap Act nor did the facts meet any of the exceptions contained in the associated cases interpreting said Act," the statement said.

"In this case it was alleged that there was an intentional electronic interception/recording of oral communications at a teachers' staff meeting (which was not open to the public) on a laptop without notifying the attendees and obtaining their consent to the recording of their oral communications," the statement said. "It was alleged that there was nothing on the laptop that would reasonably notify people that they were being recorded nor was there any announcement to the attendees that the meeting was being audio-recorded. (The wiretap act does not forbid video recording when there is no audio recording with it.)

"It was further alleged that a number of the attendees were not aware of the recording and did not consent to their oral communications being recorded and that they had an expectation that they were not being recorded," the statement said.

"It appears that the court in this case interpreted existing case law so as to allow this particular factual situation to be an exception to the Wiretap Act prohibition because it found that there was no reasonable expectation that the attendees' oral communications would not be subject to interception or recording," the statement said. "The District Attorney's Office does not intend to appeal the court's ruling in this case."

