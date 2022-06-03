Wiretapping case is dismissed against CASH principal

Jun. 3—LINESVILLE — The wiretapping case against the principal of Conneaut Area Senior High School (CASH) has been dismissed.

Magisterial District Judge Adam Stallard dismissed the lone charge against Edward J. Pietroski late Thursday morning following about 30 minutes of closing legal arguments by Eric Mikovch, Pietroski's defense attorney, and Andrew Natalo, a Crawford County assistant district attorney.

However, Thursday's dismissal of the charge potentially does not end the matter.

The Crawford County District Attorney's Office will look at a possible appeal of the dismissal or a refiling of the charge, DA Paula DiGiacomo told The Meadville Tribune.

In late March, Linesville Police Department charged Pietroski with wiretapping. Police charged Pietroski with allegedly having a Nov. 15, 2021, staff meeting in the high school's cafeteria recorded without the participants knowing it was being recorded.

A preliminary hearing to determine whether to move the case to full trial in county court began May 26 before Stallard. Testimony at that hearing from teachers was whether there was an expectation of privacy.

However, Stallard continued the hearing until Thursday so he could listen to the full approximately 40-minute recording of the meeting before hearing legal arguments from both attorneys.

Mikovch argued while there was a communication that was recorded, there wasn't a reasonable expectation of privacy for multiple reasons.

Mikovch argued there were about 40 to 50 people in attendance; there were video surveillance cameras in the room; nothing of a confidential nature like reprimanding a teacher or student discipline was discussed; some teachers were taking notes; everything was asked in an open forum; and some faculty members who could not attend asked for the meeting to recorded.

Natalo argued the alleged wiretap violation was not about an expectation of privacy, but about the interception, or recording, of the meeting itself with not everyone knowing of the recording being made.

Natalo argued the meeting wasn't open to the public, nor was the public informed of the meeting.

"The only people who knew it was being recorded were those not there — the people there did not know it was being recorded," Natalo said.

Natalo argued the wiretap act doesn't mean people can't take notes of a meeting to discuss later, but it the recording of a meeting without making people aware they are being recording that was the violation.

He said since previous faculty meetings had not been recorded "it was entirely reasonable that would continue based on past practice."

Natalo argued it was a violation of Pennsylvania's wiretap law as Pietroski had set up the meeting, planned to have it recorded, and had recruited another person — the school's vice principal — to do the recording.

In issuing his ruling Thursday, Stallard said while there was a recording, there was not an expectation of privacy for several reasons — there were 40 to 50 people in attendance, there were video surveillance cameras within the room, people were taking notes and the content of the meeting.

Speaking on behalf of his client following the dismissal, Mikovch told the Tribune that Pietroski merely recorded the meeting because some faculty who could not attend had asked that it be done.

"We're pleased with the judge's decision and we felt very strongly from the beginning that a crime was not committed by simply recording a faculty meeting so that teachers that weren't able to attend the meeting could hear the exact same message," Mikovch said.

As the case played out, Pietroski remained working as the principal at Conneaut Area Senior High, but not within the school building.

As part of his nonmonetary bond while awaiting the preliminary hearing and its outcome, Pietroski was ordered to have no contact — direct or indirect — with those involved in the case.

Since early April he had been working on student matters, but at the district's central administration building which is on the same campus as the high school.

However, Pietroski won't return to the CASH building until after the end of the school year.

"In order to smooth the transition and to allow healing, the Superintendent (Jarrin Sperry) has advised the board that he does not intend to return Principal Pietroski to the CASH building immediately but will wait until the end of the school year," Dot Luckock, president of Conneaut School Board, said in a statement. "Assistant Principal (Matthew) Vannoy will continue with CASH graduation preparation."

Lockock said the board was pleased the case had been resolved and hopes everyone will respect the judge's decision, but acknowledged the matter had been a divisive issue within the school community.

"The board understands and accepts that the conduct complained of in this matter was within Principal Pietroski's scope of duties and intended to accommodate members of the teaching staff who were unable to attend a scheduled faculty meeting," Luckock said. "The ability of our district staff to work together and to make accommodations toward a common goal of educating our students is one that I hope will bring us together and not cause further division."

