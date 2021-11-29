New wiretapping charges filed against Coal Township man

Nov. 29—SHAMOKIN — A property manager from Coal Township already facing felony wiretapping charges from an incident in June was charged Monday with an additional 18 felony charges related to a second incident in July.

Jesse A. Storm, 44, of West Mulberry St., who works with Brokers Realty, was charged by Northumberland County Detective Degg Stark in the Shamokin office of District Judge John Gembic. Between the two cases, Storm is facing a total of 21 felony counts of violating the Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act.

Storm allegedly secretly intercepted and recorded the voices of six individuals in the lobby of Shamokin City Hall and outside the building on July 7. He then allegedly posted those communications on his Facebook page, Stark reported.

Two of those individuals were communicating about personal health matters and medical treatment, Stark reported.

The allegations were first reported to Shamokin Police in July but were referred to the district attorney's office by City Police Chief Raymond Siko due to a conflict of interest.

At that time, the complaint indicated that Storm intercepted private oral communications from multiple individuals during two separate incidents in June and July. Storm then allegedly posted both records on his Facebook page, Stark reported.

Witnesses said Storm allegedly deleted the July 7 recording shortly after it was posted, Stark reported.

A search warrant was issued for Storm's Facebook account and cellphone. The July 7 recording was recovered, Stark reported.

In the video, Storm allegedly initiated the recording as soon as he exited his vehicle that was parked down the street from city hall. He encounter and recorded the voices of two women outside the building and prior to the unlocking of the doors of city hall, Stark reported.

While inside the building in the office and lobby area, Storm allegedly continued to record the voices of those around him prior to the meeting and again in the lobby when an executive session was called by the council. It also continued after the public meeting continued, Stark reported.

The individuals were identified in the video as Teri Provost and Garalee Zeigler, employees of SEDA-Council of Governments; Shamokin Treasurer Brenda Scandle; and residents Judy Allen and Jamie Yerkes.

Storm was arraigned Monday morning in front of Gembic and bail was set at $5,000 unsecured.

In the June incident, Storm is accused of recording private conversations of Mayor John Brown and Councilmen Scott Roughton and Charles Verano following a city council meeting on June 14 outside the city municipal building. The recorded conversation was posted by Storm on Storm's Facebook page.

The original charges have already been moved to Northumberland County Court. No court dates are scheduled at this time.