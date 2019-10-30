The WirTek (CPH:WIRTEK) Share Price Has Soared 1013%, Reaching For The Stratosphere

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. For example, the WirTek A/S (CPH:WIRTEK) share price is up a whopping 1013% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. In the last week the share price is up 1.3%.

While WirTek made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.





As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, WirTek's TSR for the last 5 years was 1245%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

It's nice to see that WirTek shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 34% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. However, that falls short of the 68% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. Is WirTek cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

