Wis. law to fund and expand recovery schools

Surveys have become an integral part of many aspects of our lives, but most of them are tedious, leading to ineffective responses and actions. Dinghan Shen and Yuan Xue, two software engineers working in Silicon Valley, recognized an opportunity to leverage the breakthroughs brought by large language models to make surveys more empathetic and engaging. Around six months ago, Shen and Xue, who had been friends since high school, started Trove, a SaaS platform that lets users create conversational surveys powered by GPT-4 and its own fine-tuned models.