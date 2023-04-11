Wis. man charged with using racial slur, threatening at airport

Apr. 11—WINDSOR LOCKS — A Wisconsin man was charged Saturday after he threatened and used a racial slur against a restaurant employee at Bradley International Airport, state police said.

State police said Michael Barnett, 38, threatened the employee, a Black woman, at the D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches restaurant after the restaurant ran out of bread.

State police said troopers were called to that area of the terminal around 6:30 p.m.

The employee reported that an unusually high number of customers during her shift used up all the sandwich bread. She made an announcement to waiting customers and offered to complete the orders using wraps instead, state police said.

That's when a man began using profanity toward her and threatened her. Witnesses reported that the man also used a racial slur toward the employee, state police said.

Troopers located Barnett nearby and took him into custody.

He was charged with third-degree intimidation based on bigotry or bias, second-degree breach of peace, and second-degree threatening.

Barnett was released in lieu of $2,500 bond and is to appear in Hartford Superior Court on April 25.