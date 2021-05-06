Wiscasset man reported missing

Rosemary Lausier, Bangor Daily News, Maine
·1 min read

May 5—The Wiscasset Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in finding a man last seen in late April.

Michael Pekich, 44, was last seen by his family on April 22, when we left his home for the Down East region to dig worms, officials said.

Pekich is described as a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes, weighing 180 pounds and standing at 5 feet, 11 inches tall.

Pekich is driving a 2011 Jeep Patriot with a Maine lobster license plate 139-ABR. His last known location was on April 23 in Ellsworth when he withdrew money from his bank account, police said.

Anyone who has seen Pekich is asked to call the Wiscasset Police Department at 207-882-8202 or your local Communications Center.

Recommended Stories

  • More than 200 NGOs call for UN arms embargo on Myanmar

    More than 200 global organizations urged the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday to impose an arms embargo on Myanmar, saying the time for statements has passed and immediate action is needed to help protect peaceful protesters against military rule and other opponents of the junta. “Imposing a global arms embargo on Myanmar is the minimum necessary step the Security Council should take in response to the military’s escalating violence.” The organizations urged the United Kingdom, the Security Council nation in charge of drafting resolutions on Myanmar, “to begin negotiations on a resolution authorizing an arms embargo as soon as possible.”

  • 'We are desperate to go travelling again'

    "Digital nomads" aim to get back to mobile working after Covid, with many countries wooing them.

  • Peloton recalls treadmills after child's death

    Home fitness equipment firm recalls Tread and Tread+ machines after six-year-old child pulled under treadmill.

  • An Asian woman in midtown Manhattan was attacked with a hammer after being told to take off her mask, police say

    The New York City Police Department said a person approached two Asian women and "demanded they remove their masks" before hitting one with a hammer.

  • Bill Gates allegedly had special weekend deal with wife to holiday with ex

    Bill and Melinda Gates announced their decision to end their marriage

  • Mississippi plane crash: Four dead after aircraft smashes into house

    Police did not specify whether deaths were of passengers or house residents

  • A Farmer Moved a 200-Year-Old Stone, and the French-Belgian Border

    When it comes to redrawing nations’ borders, scores of diplomats can spend years painstakingly hashing out every inch of the dividing line. For the border between France and Belgium to be redrawn, all it seemingly took was one farmer. Apparently frustrated by a 200-year-old stone border marker, a Belgian farmer dug it out and moved it about 7 feet into French territory, local officials told French news media, thus slightly enlarging his own land as well as the entire country of Belgium. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The displaced stone was spotted last month by a sharp-eyed group of Frenchmen, who for the past few years have wandered the countryside of their local area in northern France, following the border and checking each marker they encountered against a map showing the stones’ original locations. Two members of the group were walking in the woods near the village of Bousignies-sur-Roc, about 160 miles (260 kilometers) northeast of Paris, in April when they came across a marker. They immediately suspected something wasn’t right, one of the men, Jean-Pierre Chopin, said in a telephone interview Tuesday. “All the markers are typically placed in a very precise manner, but this one was raised up on higher ground. It just looked strange,” Chopin said. They consulted their map and discovered that the stone was not in its expected position, but about 7 feet (about 2.2 meters), farther into France than it should be. “It’s a really isolated spot,” Chopin, 58, said. “Almost no one passes by there, so it might never have been discovered to have been moved.” It is unclear exactly how long ago the stone was moved — and the farmer in question has not yet commented — but Chopin guessed that it had been displaced for two or three months. The stone markers, each believed to weigh between 300 and 600 pounds, were laid when the 390-mile border between France and what is now Belgium was established under the 1820 Treaty of Kortrijk. It is unclear whether the farmer knew the significance of the stone, which has 1819 carved into its face. In theory, moving the stone violates the 1820 treaty, Chopin said. “It’s very, very serious,” he said. “Well, ‘serious’ in quote marks because there are of course many more important things than this.” Luckily, local officials in each country have seen the funny side of the situation. “He made Belgium larger and France smaller; that’s not a good idea,” David Lavaux, of the Belgian district of Erquelinnes, said in an interview with the French broadcaster TF1. Lavaux is the village’s burgomaster, a position equivalent to mayor or chief magistrate. Once he knew of the incident, Lavaux contacted Aurélie Welonek, who holds a similar position in the French village across the border. “I was happy as my town was larger, but the mayor of Bousignies-sur-Roc didn’t agree,” Lavaux said with a chuckle. Lavaux said he would send the farmer, whom he did not identify, a formal letter demanding that the stone be returned to its rightful location. If the farmer does not comply, he could face criminal charges. If no agreement can be reached, Lavaux said he would turn to Belgium’s foreign ministry, which would set up a Franco-Belgian commission to resolve the border dispute, a move that was last required in 1930. Lavaux and Welonek said in interviews with French news outlets that they were convinced it wouldn’t come to that. “We should be able to avoid a new border war,” Welonek told the newspaper La Voix du Nord. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • New DNA evidence could prove that a man was wrongly executed for murder, activists say

    New development in 1993 murder case might prove innocence of man put to death in 2017

  • Man arrested for attacking two Asian women in their 60s with a cinder block at liquor store

    Attacks against Asian Americans have surged 169 per cent during first quarter of 2021 compared to same period last year, study says

  • Biden bemused by GOP infighting over Liz Cheney: ‘I don’t understand the Republicans’

    Liz Cheney’s days in GOP leadership appear numbered

  • Nancy Pelosi mocks GOP men for being unable to handle party ‘girlfriend’ Liz Cheney

    ‘They want a woman who isn’t a ‘threat’ to them’

  • ‘Catastrophic’: How Facebook’s Trump ban could upend his plans for 2024

    45 is locked out of his campaign’s massive fundraising, organising and information-gathering arm

  • KPMG's 16,000 UK staff to get more time off work

    The accountancy giant is the latest firm to introduce hybrid working after lockdown.

  • Lauren Boebert deletes incorrect tweet threatening Facebook after Trump ban upheld

    Facebook has called for a review of Mr Trump’s indefinite suspension

  • Seychelles brings back curbs despite vaccination success

    A third of the active cases in the country involve people who have had two vaccine doses.

  • Steve Scalise supports ouster of no 3 House Republican leader Liz Cheney amid GOP revolt against her

    The House Minority Whip has endorsed Rep Elise Stefanik to take over Ms Cheney’s leadership role

  • Diner brandishes gun at BLM protesters during demonstration over police killing of Breonna Taylor

    Several protesters also carried firearms

  • George Conway says Rudy Giuliani is in deep ‘sh**’

    Husband of Kellyanne Conway says FBI search warrants 'tell you a lot' about FBI investigation into Donald Trump's former lawyer

  • Image of US Navy training centre bears a striking resemblance to ‘Men in Black’

    Egg-shaped chairs at naval training centre look eerily similar to furniture used in 1997 film starring Will Smith

  • Josh Hawley has no regrets about his MAGA fist pump ahead of the Capitol riot

    The Missouri senator said it was a “slur” to paint all Trump supporters in Washington DC on 6 January as rioters